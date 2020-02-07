liverpool-boss-jurgen-klopp-wins-record-fifth-manager-of-the-month-award-in-single-season

Jurgen Klopp has set a new record for the most Premier League manager of the month award wins in a single season with his fifth success of the campaign.

The German has been confirmed as the recipient of the prize for January, a month that saw Liverpool win all five of their top-flight outings.

That run of form was enough to see off competition from Pep Guardiola (Manchester City), Ralph Hasenhuttl (Southampton) and Nigel Pearson (Watford) for the gong.

That makes it five awards in total for Klopp during what has been a remarkable 2019-20 campaign thus far.

The Reds have won all but one of their 24 games – a 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Old Trafford back in October.

In fact, that month marked the only occasion that Klopp did not scoop the prize this term, with Frank Lampard instead winning recognition.

The 52-year-old has earned eight manager of the month awards since arriving in England, which puts him in fourth place alongside Martin O’Neill and Harry Redknapp on the all-time list.

The only men now ahead of him are David Moyes (10 wins), Arsene Wenger (15) and Sir Alex Ferguson (27).