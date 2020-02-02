liverpool-beat-southampton-to-move-22-points-clear-at-top-of-premier-league

Sport

›

Football

Receive Liverpool updates

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Southampton | 01/02/2020

Mohammed Salah scored twice as Liverpool broke down a stubborn Southampton team to maintain their winning run.

More follows.

Relive all the goals and action with David Lynch at Anfield.

Live Updates

FULL TIME

2020-02-01T16:51:57.696Z

LIVERPOOL 4-0 SOUTHAMPTONRalph Hasenhuttl will wonder how his team have lost that by four goals.But you can’t just play well for one half against this Liverpool team, who were genuinely incredible int he second period.

2020-02-01T16:48:31.850Z

LIVERPOOL 4-0 SOUTHAMPTON | MOHAMED SALAH 90’What a second half this has been.It’s another brilliant break from Liverpool and Salah is there to finish it off, forcing the ball in despite McCarthy’s best efforts.

2020-02-01T16:43:25.450Z

86mins: Minamino is never going to get a better chance to open his account!Keita feeds Salah, who comes in off the right and beats his man before putting it on a plate for the Japanese… but he somehow curls it over.A bad miss, in truth.

2020-02-01T16:35:18.776Z

78mins: What a ball through from Keita!Firmino is the beneficiary but can’t quite dance around McCarthy to finish things off.

2020-02-01T16:30:04.543Z

LIVERPOOL 3-0 SOUTHAMPTON | MOHAMED SALAH 71’Southampton have played incredibly well here and yet they’re going to lose quite comfortably.Henderson gets down the right-hand side and picks out a beauty of a ball around the Southampton defence for Salah.The Egyptian only needs one touch to finish it off, and it’s an impudent one over McCarthy.

SUBS

2020-02-01T16:26:43.110Z

69mins: Changes for Southampton.Che Adams and Michael Obafemi replace Shane Long and Danny Ings.That’s particularly harsh on former Liverpool striker Ings, who gets warm applause from the Anfield crowd after a fine performance.

YELLOW CARD

2020-02-01T16:22:10.043Z

65mins: Ward-Prowse cynically attempts to prevent an Oxlade-Chamberlain drive forward down the right.He gets a yellow card for his troubles.

2020-02-01T16:19:32.570Z

LIVERPOOL 2-0 SOUTHAMPTON | JORDAN HENDERSON 60’Absolutely brilliant from Firmino. Liverpool lump the ball back up field and Southampton’s advancing backline isn’t straight, leaving the opposition’s No.9 free and onside on the left wing.He takes an incredible touch to kill the ball before driving into the box and feeding Henderson, who controls and sends the goalkeeper the wrong way.

2020-02-01T16:11:56.586Z

55mins: Liverpool have the ball in the net again through Salah but it’s not going to count.The Egyptian is offside as he finishes off a move that featured some incredible playing out from the back under pressure.

2020-02-01T16:06:01.840Z

LIVERPOOL 1-0 SOUTHAMPTON | OXLADE-CHAMBERLAIN 48′ The Reds get their noses in front!Ings thinks he has a case for a penalty but Liverpool break and when Firmino finds Oxlade-Chamberlain with a flick just inside the box, the midfielder arrows a low finish home.Southampton will be gutted to find themselves behind given the way they’ve played.

KICK OFF

2020-02-01T16:02:12.320Z

46mins: Liverpool get us restarted and are attacking the Kop end this half.

2020-02-01T16:01:39.580Z

Liverpool first out for the second half and you wouldn’t be shocked if they’ve had a telling off at half-time.Southampton, on the other hand, will be hoping for more of the same.

HALF TIME

2020-02-01T15:46:57.833Z

LIVERPOOL 0-0 SOUTHAMPTONThe runaway league leaders getting hammered 0-0 so far at Anfield!Ralph Hasenhuttl will be absolutely delighted with the way things went in that first period, Southampton by far the better side.

2020-02-01T15:45:30.556Z

45mins: More Liverpool sloppiness nearly ends in a Southampton goal!It’s brilliant from Alisson to prevent it, the Brazilian getting out to smother Ings’ shot.

2020-02-01T15:42:19.843Z

41mins: This game has really come to life!Ings sees a low shot saved after beating Gomez all ends up, before Liverpool waste a brilliant counter opportunity through Wijnaldum.Then, Southampton go straight up the other end only for Long’s effort to be stopped.This is the biggest test the Reds have faced in some time.

2020-02-01T15:38:45.706Z

38mins: Alexander-Arnold lines up a free-kick in a dangerous area… but it’s straight into the wall for a corner.The young right-back hasn’t had many opportunities to show off his direct set-piece threat recently.

2020-02-01T15:31:44.526Z

31mins: Liverpool so close to breaking the deadlock!Van Dijk shows a centre-forward’s touch when the ball is sent back into the box before his brilliant backheel is saved.Then Firmino’s follow-up is blocked with a desperate sliding tackle.Southampton living on the edge now.

2020-02-01T15:27:28.940Z

27mins: Djenepo lets fly from distance after a knock down from Long.Thankfully for Liverpool, Alisson is equal to the effort, which he palms behind for a corner.

2020-02-01T15:25:57.663Z

26mins: Wijnaldum gets a weak shot away after lovely play around the Southampton box from Fabinho.Still, the Reds not having things all their own way thanks to the visitors’ expertly executed press.

2020-02-01T15:21:06.710Z

20mins: Oxlade-Chamberlain nods a long ball down to Salah but his deflected effort flies wide.Liverpool looking to pile the pressure on after a shaky start.

Can’t see the Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE: Premier League commentary stream? Click here for the desktop version.