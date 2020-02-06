liverpool-backed-summer-transfer-window-date-change,-confirms-chief-executive

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has revealed that the Merseyside club voted to move the Premier League transfer deadline back to September 1.

The summer transfer window has closed prior to the start of each of the last two seasons as a result of decisions taken by shareholders in 2017.

However, with Europe’s other top leagues having failed to follow suit, managers have been beset by uncertainty over the shape of their squad in the early part of the campaign.

And Werner has welcomed the decision to return to a later deadline, telling Sky Sports News: “We felt it was in the best interests of the league to be in sync with the other leagues and extend the window until the end of August.

“I understood the reason for (bringing the deadline forward) but it put a lot of pressure on all of us to make decisions and it gave an advantage to other leagues, so it’s good to be consistent.”

In Pictures | Liverpool vs Southampton | 01/02/2020

With Liverpool boasting a 22-point lead in the Premier League, it looks like the club’s 30-year wait for a league championship is set to end on owners Fenway Sports Group’s watch.

But could Jurgen Klopp’s team also confirm their place in the history books by avoiding defeat in their final 13 fixtures and posting an undefeated season?

Asked about that prospect, Werner replied: “I’m not even thinking about records and things like that, I’m just enjoying every weekend watching the quality of play.

“To see so much talent on the pitch and to see that so many people are contributing, it’s exciting.

“This is a team that really enjoys playing football and there is certain character quality that they have both on the pitch and off the pitch.

Liverpool are on course to winning their first Premier League title Photo: Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“There is a certain humbleness and togetherness that I appreciate as somebody who’s been in sports for four decades.”