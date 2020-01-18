liverpool-are-yet-to-match-sir-alex-ferguson’s-manchester-united-side,-says-ole-gunnar solskjaer

Liverpool are threatening to write a host of new records as they march towards a first league title for 30 years.

But there is little surprise to learn that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reserving judgement about whether they are the greatest team in Premier League history.

Given that Solskjaer scored the winner in the 1999 Champions League final to add to United’s league and FA Cup glory in that same season, he views Sir Alex Ferguson’s treble winners as the gold standard for others to match.

United would go on to add successive titles in 2000 and 2001 before Ferguson repeated the feat of three titles in a row from 2007.

So in Solskjaer’s mind, it is that relentless pursuit of winning driven by the great Scot that needs to be demonstrated by Jurgen Klopp and his players at Liverpool, although they could still equal United’s efforts of 1999 with a treble of their own this season.

“That showed as a squad we could cope with three tournaments,” reflects the current United manager on 1999.

“It was an amazing season, an amazing group. The personalities, the camaraderie. I’m sure with Liverpool, they can win all three, so I’m not going to say no or yes, but let’s see in May.

“You have to do it again and again and Sir Alex is the only one who has won it three times.

“He had an exceptional way of motivating us and getting us ready – a way of just letting trophies be trophies. Win them and move forward.”