Liverpool are like a rock – we are hard to break, warns goalkeeper Adrian ahead of Merseyside derby

It is hard to imagine any football figure towering over the English game more than Jürgen Klopp appears destined to in 2020 even if the FA Cup will, understandably, figure far down the list of the Liverpool manager’s priorities.

For back-up goalkeeper Adrian, who is poised to play in Sunday afternoon’s third-round derby with Everton, a season that looks certain to include Klopp ending his club’s 30-year wait for a league title has already shown the German deserves the accolade as the world’s best coach.

“He’s the best right now because he got a lot of stuff here,” Adrian said. “Everyone is behind him, he is behind the team so we are together, we are like a rock at the moment and it’s difficult to break a rock.

“Obviously [Pep] Guardiola had a great time at Barcelona in that moment, they won everything, but now I think Liverpool is in great momentum.

“Jürgen did a great job from the beginning. Last season was magnificent, we finished on a high and now we started a new year with a win.”

Adrian has already played a larger role in the campaign than many expected when he moved to Anfield as a free agent in the summer, an early-season injury to Alisson meaning he has made 10 league and three cup appearances so far.