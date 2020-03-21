live:-warriors-set-to-kick-off-aussie-stay

Warriors winger Patrick Herbert has reportedly scrambled back into Australia with his family in a welcome boost to the embattled club’s stretched NRL stocks.

Herbert arrived on Friday from New Zealand with his partner Kirri Dinica and their three-week-old son True Tuatahi before the government’s travel ban on non-Australian citizens kicked in after midnight, according to nrl.com.

The 23-year-old returned to Auckland last Sunday to be with Dinica and True after the New Zealand government announced that all arrivals into the country would be required to undergo a 14-day self-isolation period.

The ruling left the Warriors needing to remain in Australia after their round-one loss to Newcastle or effectively leave the competition with just 15 teams.

Herbert and centre Peta Hiku, whose partner is also due to give birth, flew home while the other 19 members of the squad relocated to Kingscliff in northern NSW.

Herbert is in self-isolation for 14 days, as are teammates Gerard Beale, Jazz Tevaga, Josh Curran and Agnatius Paasi after flying to Australia on Wednesday.

All five could be available for selection for the Warriors’ round-four “home” game against Wests Tigers on April 4, likely to be at Cbus Super Stadium.