live-updates:-supreme-court-verdict-on-pleas-challenging-curbs-in-j&k

A 3-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai will pronounce the judgment.

New Delhi:

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas including that of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad challenging the restrictions imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir following the scrapping of provisions of Article 370. A three-judge bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, R Subhash Reddy and BR Gavai will pronounce the judgment. They had reserved the judgement on November 27 last year.

On November 21, the Centre had justified restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the provisions of Article 370 were removed and said that due to the preventive steps taken, neither a single life was lost nor a single bullet fired.

Besides Ghulam Nabi Azad, the top court had heard the petitions filed by Anuradha Bhasin, Executive Editor of Kashmir Times, and few intervenors questioning restrictions in the valley.

Provisions of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of J&K, were scrapped by the centre on August 5 last year.

