live-updates:-stormont-returns-as-mlas-prepare-to-elect-ministers







The DUP and Sinn Fein, the region’s two largest parties, have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive (Niall Carson/PA)

After a historic deal to restore devolution Assembly members will sit at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, just over three years on from the collapse of the powersharing institutions.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive.

The first item of business when the Assembly sits at 1pm will be the election of a new speaker and team of deputy speakers.

The afternoon will also see the election of the first minister, deputy first minister and the rest of the new ministerial executive.

Follow all the developments in our live blog here:

Belfast Telegraph Digital