live-updates:-democrats-hit-the-trail-on-last-day-before-iowa-caucuses

The race for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, which began over a year ago for some candidates, is in its final lap in Iowa as candidates hit the trail for one last day of campaigning before the state’s crucial caucuses. The final CBS News Iowa Battleground Tracker published Sunday outlines four candidates’ paths to victory. Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are even in first-choice support at 25% each in our baseline model, with Pete Buttigieg very close behind at 21% and Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also in position to accrue some national delegates. Amy Klobuchar is at 5% in our baseline estimate, and all other candidates are under 5%.The candidates are crisscrossing the state in a last-ditch effort to drum up as much support as possible.

Updated 5m ago

Buttigieg: “Very important for us to do well”

Buttigieg says it’s “very important” for him to do well in Monday’s Iowa caucuses but he’ll leave it to others to define what success means.”I’ll leave that to the pundits,” Buttigieg said on “Face the Nation” when asked if he must finish in the top two in the Hawkeye State. “It is, of course, very important for us to do well in Iowa.”Buttigieg’s advisers have told reporters it isn’t necessary for him to win in Iowa to prove he can be viable on Super Tuesday. Asked if his strategy is to skip ahead to Super Tuesday in a month, Buttigieg demurred, saying advisers and pundits will have their opinions while he’s focused on campaigning and on improving the lives of everyday Americans.Transcript: Pete Buttigieg on “Face the Nation””That’s great. Campaign strategists will focus on that. I’m focused on Iowans’ lives and a message about making sure that we not only replace this president but replace this president with somebody who is ready to deal with the issues from climate to gun violence to the changes in our economy that are deciding whether our lives are going to go well,” he said Sunday. “We’re counting on a good finish here in Iowa, going straight to New Hampshire and on to Nevada, South Carolina and the other states.” ‘Read more here.

Updated 14m ago

CBS News Battleground Tracker: Possible scenarios for Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg

The final CBS News Iowa Battleground Tracker offers a statistical simulation of the caucuses and some scenarios that might unfold on Monday. It looks like a close contest heading in, and the top candidates are all poised to win national delegates. To show what could happen — and more importantly, why — we continued interviewing likely caucus-goers this week for their first- and second-choice preferences in our polling, then combined it with data on Iowa voters generally, and how the caucus system works across the state’s counties and districts.Monday dawns with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden even in first-choice support at 25% each in our baseline model, Pete Buttigieg very close behind at 21%, and Elizabeth Warren at 16%, also in position to accrue some national delegates. Amy Klobuchar is at 5% in our baseline estimate, and all other candidates are under 5%.Read full results here.

Updated 14m ago

Crucial Iowa poll results are canceled

A crucial Iowa poll, long considered the most credible in the state and closely watched by political campaigns and observers, will not be released Saturday night as planned, said The Des Moines Register, CNN and Selzer & Co. It’s one of the final Iowa polls ahead of the state’s caucus on Monday. “Today, a respondent raised an issue with the way the survey was administered, which could have compromised the results of the poll. It appears a candidate’s name was omitted in at least one interview in which the respondent was asked to name their preferred candidate,” Des Moines Register executive editor Carol Hunter said in a statement.Hunter said the incident appears to be isolated to just one surveyor but could not confirm with certainty and “therefore the partners made the difficult decision to not to move forward with releasing the Iowa poll.” — Musadiq Bidar and Adam Brewster