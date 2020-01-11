live-updates:-arlene-foster-and-michelle-o’neill-appointed-first-minister-and-deputy-first-minister







Party leaders prepare to enter the chamber after a historic deal to restore power sharing at Stormont Arlene Foster from DUP with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. Michelle O’Neill from Sinn Fein with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leads his party through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye Naomi Long, Alliance Party with party colleagues pictured at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye. UUP leader Steve Aiken leads his party through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye TUV leader Jim Allister makes his way through the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings in east Belfast to enter the Assembly chamber. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye The DUP and Sinn Fein, the region’s two largest parties, have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive (Niall Carson/PA)

After a historic deal to restore devolution Assembly members will sit at Parliament Buildings in Belfast on Saturday afternoon, just over three years on from the collapse of the powersharing institutions.

The DUP and Sinn Fein have agreed to re-enter a mandatory coalition ministerial executive, along with the SDLP, UUP and Alliance.

The first item of business when the Assembly sits at 1pm will be the election of a new speaker and team of deputy speakers.

The afternoon will also see the appointment of the first minister, deputy first minister and the rest of the new ministerial executive as all five main parties come together to form a new government.

Follow all the developments in our live blog here:

