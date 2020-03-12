Eels playmaker Mitchell Moses has long been touted a star in the NRL, but a dazzling late run in the 2019 season has Andrew Johns pinning the club’s title hopes solely on the 25-year-old.

Moses looks in career best form as he prepares to lead Parramatta to glory in 2020. With a cracking kicking game paired with pace to burn, the playmaker has the ability to turn the game on it’s head seemingly at will.

Single-handedly leading Parra through their pre-season trials, Johns believes Moses is coming into the “sweet spot” of his career and has linked the club’s 2020 success directly to the star’s week-to-week performance.

“I think Mitchell Moses pretty much reflects how the team plays,” Johns told Wide World of Sports.

“If he fires and things come off, they win by 30. But if he goes out and fires a lot of his bullets early and they don’t come off and he doesn’t see the scoreboard ticking, then they can struggle.

“But he’s getting older. He’s getting into that sweet spot of his career. He’s had a really strong off-season. I think he’ll have a really strong year.

He’ll be hoping to make a big statement in tonight’s season opener against the Bulldogs in front of a capacity Bankwest Stadium, reminiscent of his stellar display in last year’s 58-point finals drubbing of the Broncos.