live:-tennis-stars-enraged-by-grand-slam-move

CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON SPORT: LIVE UPDATES
English cricketer Alex Hales has sparked the postponement of the Pakistan Super League hours before the playoffs were to begin by reporting he has symptoms consistent with coronavirus.
Hales, who was playing for the Karachi Kings, decided to return to England on Saturday to be with his family amid the virus outbreak and said he felt “perfectly fit and healthy” at the time.
He woke up on Sunday with a fever. By the time he also developed a dry and persistent cough, he was following government advice to self-isolate and hopes to be tested on Tuesday.
In light of Hales falling ill, PSL organisers on Tuesday took the decision to postpone the Twenty20 tournament in collaboration with the competing franchises.
“When we knew there’s a suspected case, we showed the responsibility,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said, hours before Hales announced publicly he had symptoms.
“The PCB had taken precautionary measures including consultation with relevant authorities and temperature screening of players, officials and media on match and non-match days,” Khan said.
“The PCB also took the team owners of franchises into confidence on Tuesday morning before deciding to postpone the event.”
Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium was due to host the semi-finals between top-ranked Multan Sultans and fourth-placed Peshawar Zalmi, and Karachi Kings against Lahore Qalandars. The final was scheduled for Wednesday.
Hales was among foreign players contracted to the franchises who left Pakistan early in fear of border closures and virus fears.
Other foreign players who left included the West Indies Carlos Brathwaite, South Africa’s Rilee Roussow, England’s James Vince, and Sri Lanka’s Seekkuge Prasanna.
Hales said in a statement he had “reluctantly” left the PSL, adding: “I felt it was more important to be with my family than face a period of lockdown thousands of miles from home.”
He said he was waiting to get tested so he could get “absolute confirmation of my current health status.”
The PCB brought forward the finals by four days and barred fans from the stadiums at Karachi and Lahore for the last six matches.
The decision to postpone the event came a day after a Test match and a one-day international between Pakistan and Bangladesh was postponed.
Khan said the PCB will reschedule the semi-finals and grand final before the next edition of PSL, in 2021.
Wimbledon officials are continuing plans for the grasscourt major to start on June 29 as scheduled even though French Open organisers postponed the claycourt grand slam to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The French tennis federation postponed the event held at Roland Garros until September 20-October 4 from its May start, with the new dates colliding with numerous events on the scheduled global tennis calendar.
The All England Club said it will close the museum in its grounds, which is open all year, and other facilities following the British government’s recommendation to avoid unnecessary gatherings.
“While we continue to plan for The Championships at this time, it remains a continuously evolving situation and we will act responsibly, in the best interests of wider society,” All England Club chief executive Richard Lewis said in a statement.
The men’s ATP Tour had previously announced a six-week suspension due to the pandemic that has ground global sport to a halt while the WTA, which runs the women’s tournaments, had postponed events till May 2.
The International Tennis Federation has also suspended all its events, including next month’s newly-launched Fed Cup finals in Budapest.
French Open organisers say it’s unthinkable for them to cancel the 2020 edition of the claycourt grand slam after they received a barrage of criticism for rescheduling the event in the middle of the hardcourt season because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“For us it was unthinkable (to cancel), the only thing we had in mind was the interest of the tournament and of the players,” French tennis federation president Bernard Giudicelli told reporters on Tuesday.
The tournament, which was due to be held from May 24-June 7, will be staged from Sept 20-October 4, meaning it will start one week after the US Open and clash with many other hardcourt tournaments usually staged during that time.
“We had exchanges with the ATP, the WTA, the ITF and we informed the other grand slam organisers,” said Giudicelli.
Asked what the US Open organisers’ reaction was, Giudicelli said he could not tell because he did not place the call himself.
However, Giudicelli defended the FFT’s choice by saying the hefty prize money would help players in need after weeks out of competitive tennis.
“I don’t think it’s the date that’s a problem, I think the problem is the calendar,” said Giudicelli.
“Cancelling would have meant a considerable absence of revenues for the players who have already been hit by a succession of cancellations.”
The prize money for the 2019 edition of Roland Garros, which has undergone a major revamp of the grounds including the installation of a retractable roof on the main Philippe Chatrier court, was 42.66 million euros ($A78.39 million).
The FFT general director Jean-Francois Vilotte said the French Open was not a commercial entity, saying all the revenues were invested into developing the tournament and tennis in France.
The organisers of the French Open have postponed the claycourt Grand Slam tournament until Sept 20-October 4 from its May start amid the coronavirus outbreak, with the new dates colliding with numerous events on the scheduled global calendar.
The French Open, the first major tournament to be hit by the spread of the coronavirus, had been initially scheduled to be played from May 24-June 7 at Roland Garros, but instead will now start just a week after the final of the US Open.
“In order to guarantee the health and safety of all those involved in the preparation of the tournament, the French Tennis Federation decided to organise the 2020 edition of Roland-Garros from 20 September to 4 October 2020,” the French tennis federation (FFT) said in a statement on Tuesday.
“While no one today can predict what the health situation will be like on May 18 (when qualifications were due to start), the lockdown measures in force make it impossible to prepare for it and therefore to organise it on the dates initially planned.”
The new French Open dates mean that action at Roland Garros will begin seven days after US Open concludes on September 13.
This will leave players contesting a claycourt major right in the middle of what is traditionally the hardcourt swing of the tennis season and with almost no opportunity to play any warm-up events on the slow surface.
The grand slam will also clash with the previously scheduled Laver Cup, which is a team event featuring the best of Europe against a World team and has previously drawn top players such as Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal. Federer has already confirmed his participation for the fourth edition in Boston this year.
It will also clash with ATP tournaments in Metz, St. Petersburg, Chengdu, Sofia and Zhuhai and WTA events in Guangzhou, Seoul, Tokyo and Wuhan.
The decision of the FFT did not seem to have gone down well with the players.
“Excusez moi???,” said two-time grand slam winner Naomi Osaka on Twitter.
Argentine Diego Schwartzman also vented his frustration in a Spanish tweet: “Once again, we found out on Twitter.”
“This is madness. Major announcement by Roland Garros changing the dates to one week after the U.S. Open. No communication with the players or the ATP.. we have ZERO say in this sport. It’s time. #UniteThePlayers,” said Vasek Pospisil, who sits on the ATP players council.
The ATP, WTA or the ITF did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
The Euro 2020 soccer Championship, trumpeted as a continent-wide feast of football from Dublin to Baku to mark UEFA’s 60th anniversary, has been postponed for a year as the coronavirus pandemic claimed its biggest sporting casualty yet.
The fate of the 24-nation, month-long showpiece due to start in June had hung in the balance ever since Europe’s domestic leagues began shutting down in the wake of the sweeping health crisis, which has killed around 7000 people worldwide.
UEFA eventually relayed the news after an emergency video conference with all 55 of its affiliated national federations and representatives from clubs and leagues.
“We are at the helm of a sport that vast numbers of people live and breathe that has been laid low by this invisible and fast-moving opponent,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement on Tuesday.
“It is at times like these, that the football community needs to show responsibility, unity, solidarity and altruism.”
Even as the video conference was ongoing, Norway and Sweden’s FAs broke ranks to confirm via Twitter that the tournament had been postponed for the first time in its history.
It was a widely expected move, with pressure ramping up from Europe’s big domestic soccer leagues.
Europe’s flagship tournament, staged every four years and second only to FIFA’s World Cup in terms of prestige in soccer, will now be staged from June 11 to July 12, 2021.
Sixteen playoff matches were due to be held on March 26 and 31 to decide the full line-up of nations for the tournament. They will now be played in the international window at the start of June, subject to a review of the situation.
All five of Europe’s top domestic soccer leagues — England, Spain, Italy, France and Germany — are suspended, along with the Champions League, Europa League and World Cup qualifiers.
With the Euros and Copa now postponed for a year, it could provide some flexibility for domestic competitions, all left in various states of limbo by the stoppage, to be concluded once the pandemic eases.
Leagues had urged UEFA to give priority to completing domestic competitions, as clubs throughout Europe feared they would lose significant ticket and associated match-day revenue by not completing the season while still having to pay player salaries.
Euro 2020 was supposed to be the first staged across the continent, rather than by a single or joint host nations. The new format was the brainchild of former UEFA president Michel Platini.
The host cities were Glasgow, Dublin, Bilbao, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Munich, Rome, St Petersburg, Bucharest, Budapest and Baku, with the climax set for London’s Wembley Stadium.
This year’s Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to fears over the spread of the coronavirus, the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) says.
The 12-team tournament, which had originally been scheduled to take place from June 12 to July 12 in Colombia and Argentina, follows the Euro 2020 championship in being pushed back by a year with global sport being brought to a virtual standstill by the coronavirus outbreak.
The tournament was to feature Australia as a guest nation this year.
“This is an extraordinary measure for an unexpected situation and responds to the fundamental need to avoid the exponential evolution of the virus,” said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.
Dominguez said the rescheduled tournament would be played between June 11 and July 11, 2021.
“It wasn’t easy to take this decision but we must safeguard at all times the health of our players and all those who form part of the big South American football family. Have no doubts that the oldest international tournament in the world will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”
The Copa America is one of the biggest draws on the football calendar, with players such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Aguero, Luis Suarez, and James Rodriguez all expected to take part.
The Euro 2020 finals, which was due to take place over the same dates across 12 countries in Europe, was also postponed for a year.
The Kentucky Derby, the first jewel in North American horse racing’s Triple Crown, has been postponed to September 5 from May due to the coronavirus outbreak, Churchill Downs says.
It marks only the second time in the race’s 146-year history that the ‘Run for the Roses’ has been postponed and not contested on its traditional first Saturday in May slot at Churchill Downs. The race was delayed a month in 1945 because of World War II.
“Throughout the rapid development of the COVID-19 pandemic, our first priority has been how to best protect the safety and health of our guests, team members and community,” said Churchill Downs CEO Bill Carstanjen in a statement on Tuesday.
“As the situation evolved, we reached the difficult conclusion that we needed to reschedule.
“At no point did we ever consider canceling the Kentucky Derby.”
The Centers for Disease Control recommended on Sunday that events of 50 or more people be cancelled for the next eight weeks throughout the United States.
The race regularly draws close to 150,000 spectators.
The Preakness Stakes, the second leg of the Triple Crown run at Pimlico on May 16, could also be in jeopardy with the third leg, the Belmont Stakes in Elmont, New York, set for June 6.
Churchill Downs said talks were underway to run those races as well in September and early October to keep the Triple Crown in place.
The Kentucky Derby becomes the latest in a long list of major sporting events impacted by the coronavirus pandemic as governments around the global struggle to contain the outbreak.
Britain’s most famous steeplechase, the Grand National, was cancelled on Monday due to the coronavirus threat. The festival, first staged in 1839, was due to take place from April 2-4 at Aintree.
The coronavirus has infected more than 180,000 people and killed over 7000 worldwide.