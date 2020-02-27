live-soccer-streams,-how-to-watch-on-tv,-online:-champions-league,-premier-league,-la-liga-and-more

Here are the listings for the biggest soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from some of the biggest competitions can be streamed via fuboTV (Try for free).Real Madrid vs. Levante highlights the afternoon slate as Los Blancos look to get back into first place following Barcelona’s 5-0 win over Eibar.All times are U.S./EasternMonday, Feb. 24Premier LeagueLiverpool vs. West Ham United, 3 p.m. on NBCSNTuesday, Feb. 25Champions LeagueChelsea vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. on GalavisionBarcelona vs. Napoli, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas

CONCACAF Champions LeagueAtlanta United vs. Montagua, 8 p.m. on FS1Wednesday, Feb. 26Champions LeagueReal Madrid vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMasLyon vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. on GalavisionCONCACAF Champions LeagueNYCFC vs. San Carlos, 6 p.m. on FS2Tigres vs. Alianza, 8 p.m. on TUDNMontreal Impact vs. Saprissa, 8 p.m. on FS2America vs. Comunicaciones, 10 p.m. on FS2Thursday, Feb. 27Europa LeaguePorto vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 12:55 p.m on TUDNManchester United vs. Club Brugge, 3 p.m. on UniMasArsenal vs. Olympiakos, 3 p.m. on TUDNFriday, Feb. 28Premier LeagueNorwich City vs. Leicester City, 3 p.m. on NBCSN