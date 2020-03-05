live-score,-india-vs-england,-icc-t20-world-cup-semi-final:-weather-in-focus-as-india-face-england

The Indian women’s cricket team will face England in the semi-final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, were the only real team to win almost all their group matches, finishing along with Group A. After bossing the combined group games, India will undoubtedly be hoping to get to the summit clash for the very first time in tournament’s history. England, however, finished behind South Africa in Group B but will derive confidence from the truth that they will have never lost to India in T20 World Cup history. The final time both of these sides met in this competition was in the semi-final of 2018 T20 World Cup, which led to India exiting the tournament after an eight-wicket loss. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between India vs England Women T20 World Cup Semi-Final, from Sydney Cricket Ground straight, Sydney