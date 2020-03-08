live-score,-india-vs-australia,-icc-women’s-t20-world-cup-final:-india-face-australia-eyeing-maiden-title-win

India vs Australia Live Score: India started their campaign by beating Australia in the opening match. © AFP

Indian women’s cricket team will face defending champions Australia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday as they look to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. India and Australia had kick started the Women’s T20 World Cup on February 21, a match where the hosts suffered their only loss in the tournament. India maintained an unbeaten record in the group stages that helped them enter their first-ever T20 World Cup final despite their semi-final clash against England being called-off without a ball bowled in Sydney. Australia, who will be featuring in their seventh T20 World Cup final, had defeated South Africa in a rain-affected second semi-final on Thursday to make it to another final in the tournament’s history. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates of India vs Australia Women’s T20 World Cup Final, straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

India’s maiden T20 World Cup final!Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, in her pre-match press conference, said the team will be looking to enjoy the moment and give their best on the field without thinking too much about the result.— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) March 8, 2020What an occassion!This edition of Women’s T20 World was the first women’s tournament conducted as a standalone event. The final also holds the significance as today the entire world is celebrating the International Women’s Day, the world will see the history unfold at the MCG as more than 70,000 spectators are expected to be in attendance. Katy Perry’s grand performance!It will be a great spectacle for the fans as Katy Perry will be performing before the match.

Be fierce. Be brave. There will be fireworks #T20WorldCup | #FillTheMCG | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3SbIvXhaIP— ICC (@ICC) March 8, 2020Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final between India and Australia straight from Melbourne Cricket Ground.