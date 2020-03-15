LIVE: Richmond suspends VFL team amid virus

By WWOS staff
Richmond has suspended its AFL program amid coronavirus.
Richmond has suspended its VFL program amid tightened COVID-19 controls around its AFL squad.
The VFL squad will not train or play practice games after the decision. The start of its VFL season, on April 3, is now in doubt.
VFL players train and play alongside AFL-listed players, meaning mingling between the groups. Richmond have moved to eliminate that added risk of potential exposure to COVID-19.
AFL clubs have been asking players who feel unwell to stay away from training groups. Footy faces a season of unprecedented challenges amid the global coronavirus outbreak.
Fans will be locked out of games for the foreseeable future. Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale told SEN on Saturday that having no fans at big MCG home matches would cost the club more than $1 million in revenue.
However, Gale issued a statement of support for the ban on Friday, “to protect the health and safety of the community”.
“We understand the serious nature of COVID-19,” Gale said.
“We will continue to comply with the latest advice from the government and health authorities to protect our own players and staff, as well as our club members and supporters, and the broader community.
“We know that our fans will be disappointed to be unable to attend our upcoming AFL and AFLW games – we love to play in front of the Tiger Army, and we know they’re eager to attend our games.
“While access to the club and our games is not possible right now, the club will continue to engage its members and supporters during this time, to keep them informed and connected to the club.”
Richmond will not unfurl its premiership flag from last season until fans return to games.
The Tigers open their season against Carlton at an empty MCG on Thursday night. The AFL at this stage is pushing forward with plans to play a full fixture, but it seems inevitable that the league will at some stage be compromised by anti-COVID-19 measures.
Manly captain and players’ union director Daly Cherry-Evans says he’s willing to put his trust in the NRL and their decision to press on through the coronavirus pandemic.
The NRL will continue to monitor the coronavirus outbreak on Monday, having engaged experts in bioscience and pandemics for advice on how and if they can play on.
At this stage all games will go ahead as planned for round two, with the Warriors to host Canberra on the Gold Coast given they can’t return to New Zealand without a 14-day isolation period.
The game’s biggest name in Cameron Smith – who is also general president of the Rugby League Players’ Association – on Sunday called for the competition to be suspended for up to two weeks.
RLPA chief executive Ian Prendergast also told AAP on Sunday that some players were anxious about the situation, particularly those who had to travel.
But Cherry-Evans said he personally was willing to entrust the NRL with any decision.
“I definitely believe that we should respect the whole situation and I feel as though the NRL has done that by getting the right measures in place with their research,” Cherry-Evans said.
“At the end of the day we are employees. We need to respect the people that have employed us to not put us in a dangerous position
“If a corporation or a business believes their people shouldn’t come to work then they are calling that.
“The people we are playing for believe we can keep playing and not be put in a dangerous position, so I have to respect that and I do respect that.”
The Kangaroos halfback also said it was impossible for players to avoid thinking about the situation, even as they tried to keep their mind on football.
Realistically, the NRL’s hopes of keeping the season going will depend largely on the Warriors.
The Australian government’s 14-day isolation policy on Sunday means they will remain without their families while in Australia.
The club will make another decision next week if they want to stay on for round three – when they are meant to meet Manly at Lottoland – or return home and miss games.
Smith and Cherry-Evans both agreed they’d have no grievance with the Warriors making the call to go home, with the RLPA stressing the players’ family and faith should come first.
“They are already sacrificing time away from home and from their families by staying in Australia for another week,” Smith said.
“At no stage for me personally – and I feel like I speak on behalf of all the other players too – I wouldn’t question them about going home and wanting to be with their families at this time.
“I think that’s when the administration have to ask the question, when you’re a team down how can the competition go on?”
Virgil Van Dijk has admitted he fears being forced to lift Liverpool’s first English Premier League crown in an empty stadium as a result of the ongoing restrictions imposed by the coronavirus crisis.
All English top-flight matches have been postponed until at least next month and the Premier League is set to meet on Thursday to discuss potential next steps.
Liverpool are currently 25 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in the table.
“If we won it in an empty stadium and the fans weren’t there, I’d be gutted for them,” Van Dijk told several national newspapers.
“Obviously, if there are no fans at Anfield, then it will be a bit of a blow – no one wants to play games without the fans.
“Until a decision is made on how we go on from here, then we just have to deal with it. But when it happens, we are still bringing the title to our fans, definitely.”
Sport is expected to be subjected to further restrictions next week with Prime Minister Boris Johnson set to announce a blanket ban on major public gatherings.
Valencia defender Ezequiel Garay became the first Spanish La Liga player to announce that he has tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday.
Spain is set to step up its bid to combat the spread of the virus by putting the entire country in lockdown from Monday. All La Liga matches have already been suspended for at least two weeks.
The sporting programme has once again been decimated on Sunday, although among the events still set to go ahead are the Super League match between Castleford and St Helens, the Olympic boxing qualifiers in London, and snooker’s Gibraltar Open, which is continuing behind closed doors.
Writing in the Daily Mail, Stuart Broad praised the decisive action of the England and Wales Cricket Board in abruptly calling off England’s cricket tour of Sri Lanka on Friday.
“The NBA was called off, the Melbourne Grand Prix was called off, golf’s Players Championship was called off,” he wrote.
“Suddenly, it was like ‘wow.’ These major worldwide events were being postponed and there was a feeling within our group that we ought to think about where we stood.
“Thankfully it did not come to that. The call came from the top, whether from Tom Harrison, or Ashley Giles, or others in the hierarchy at the ECB.
“They made a very tough but necessary decision and credit to them for putting the players and the fans first.”
The coronavirus outbreak continues to affect the Formula One calendar, with the Dutch Grand Prix, scheduled for May, due to be the next one to be postponed, the PA news agency understands.
Leeds Rhinos said they would conduct all media previews ahead of Friday’s scheduled English Super League match against St Helens by telephone.
The Rhinos postponed their trip to Catalans Dragons this weekend after one of their players showed symptoms of the virus. The player later tested negative.
Confusion reigned in football’s National League, where five matches were postponed on Saturday but six took place as scheduled.
The National League released a statement on Saturday evening in which officials promised to “provide a further update in due course”.
Five members of the playing squad and staff of Spanish La Liga club Valencia have tested positive for the coronavirus, the side says.
“Valencia CF inform that five positive cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have been detected amongst first team staff and players,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.
“All of these persons are now at home, in good health and obeying self-isolation measures.”
Earlier on Sunday Valencia and Argentina defender Ezequiel Garay became the first La Liga player to confirm he has the virus.
“It’s clear that I have got off to the wrong start in 2020. I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus, I feel very good and now I just have to listen to the health authorities and for now remain isolated,” he wrote on Instagram.
The 33-year-old was already ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a knee injury in February.
Valencia travelled to Milan last month for a European Champions League match at Atalanta played in front of a packed San Siro stadium, before restrictions were placed on sports events in Italy.
A Valencia-based radio journalist who travelled to the match tested positive for the virus the following week.
The second leg of the tie, which Valencia lost 8-4 on aggregate, was ordered to be played without spectators at the club’s Mestalla stadium.
In line with most major sports worldwide, all organised football in Spain has been postponed for at least two weeks in a bid to prevent further spread of the virus.
Spain is the second worst-affected country in Europe after Italy.
Italy’s football federation will ask for the Euro 2020 tournament to be postponed over the coronavirus outbreak in the hope of being able to complete the Italian Serie A season, its president says.
“We will propose to UEFA the delay of the European championship,” Gabriele Gravina told the SportMediaset television channel on Sunday, adding that, like Serie A, other leagues around Europe were also on hold.
“We will try to get to the end of this championship because it is fairer and more correct after the many investments and sacrifices of our clubs.”
Top-flight football across Europe has ground to a halt as a result of the spread of the coronavirus, with national and continental club competitions suspended or postponed.
Representatives of European clubs and leagues and the players will join national federations on an emergency video-conference call organised by UEFA on Tuesday.
Discussions will include Euro 2020 which is due to take place in 12 European countries, including Italy, from June 12 to July 12.
Gravina said he hoped that Serie A could finish by June 30, although he did not rule out extending it for another month.
He also suggested that Italian clubs should not train for the time being.”If the league were to resume at the beginning of May, I would leave the question of training for the moment,” he said.
“Let’s leave the boys at home, they have to recover physical and mental energy.”
German Bundesliga leaders are contemplating tough choices ahead of Monday’s meeting in Frankfurt which is expected to confirm a suspension of play until early next month.
Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says “there is no handbook” on what to do next to deal with the coronavirus emergency and called on football to be patient.
“We finally have to face reality. We have to wait four weeks, drive everything down to zero. Maybe we’ll have to stop playing football in October,” he said on Sport1 television on Sunday.
Hoeness’ comments came on a weekend which has seen the Bundesliga, like other major leagues in Europe, suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Monday’s meeting of the 36 clubs in the top two divisions (DFL) at a Frankfurt airport hotel will be both crucial and futile. Matters must be discussed urgently but decisions, beyond in the shortest-term, cannot be made.
Although the DFL board has recommended a Bundesliga suspension until April 2, Berlin’s Bundesliga clubs are facing a longer delay after a ban by city authorities.
Berlin is now banning all public and private events with more than 50 people until at least April 19 in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
That would affect Union Berlin’s home matches against Mainz on April 4 and Schalke on April 18, and Hertha Berlin’s game against Augsburg on April 11.
“I think this meeting is important. But almost nothing can be decided,” Hoeness said.
While Hoeness is not ruling anything out, options are already being narrowed elsewhere.
Borussia Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke believes only closed door games will be possible should the Bundesliga return from the enforced break.
“No one in the Bundesliga is still assuming that we will still have games with fans,” Watzke told broadcaster ARD.
German broadcaster ZDF said Sunday that European governing body UEFA would propose delaying the Euros at a video conference of all 55 members on Tuesday, something which seems increasingly impossible to avoid.
That would give leagues some room to extend their seasons with the Euros being played either later this year or in summer 2021 if world governing body FIFA agreed to delay the revamped Club World Cup.
Decisions will also be taken on how to proceed with the Champions League and Europa League, after upcoming matches in both competitions this week were postponed.
Cycling’s governing body plans to retroactively use March 3 as the cut-off point for Olympic qualification in mountain bike, BMX Racing and BMX Freestyle as the coronavirus pandemic continues to decimate the sporting calendar.
Road and track cycling have completed their qualification events, the last of which was the Berlin track world championships last month, but riders in the other disciplines had until June 1 to score enough UCI points.
The BMX world championships, a key event for Olympic qualification spots, are still scheduled for Houston on May 30-31.
The last qualifying event in freestyle BMX was supposed to be in Hiroshima in April but has been postponed.
The next mountain event to award Olympic qualifying points, in Portugal in April, has been postponed.
With the duration of the ongoing coronavirus crisis unknown, the UCI said basing qualification on March 3 standings was the fairest way to ensure integrity in the process.
“Considering the uncertainty surrounding the spread of the virus, maintaining the qualification periods initially planned (May 11 for BMX Freestyle, May 27 for mountain bike, June 1 for BMX Racing and June 7 for para-cycling) would have resulted in unfairness between nations,” a UCI statement said on Sunday.
“The UCI has therefore decided to propose to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and IPC to stop the procedure as of 3 March, in view of the fact that up until that date, no nation had been prevented from travelling to events.
“The request has been presented to the IOC and the IPC, in order to allow publication of the Olympic rankings and quotas of the remaining disciplines as soon as possible.”
Team Australia and Martin Logan are currently leading the men’s BMX Freestyle rankings, while Team Australia are also third in the women’s BMX Racing and Australian Troy Brosnan is third in the individual downhill Mountain Biking.
The UCI has suspended all cycling events until at least April 3. It has closed its headquarters in Switzerland and asked all its 120 employees to work from home.
UCI President David Lappartient said the sport was taking drastic measures because of the crisis.
“Faced with this unprecedented and changing situation, we must adapt and take necessary measures to guarantee, as far as possible, the security of people at our events as well as sporting equity,” he said.
“With the strong decisions taken concerning the UCI International Calendar and the Olympic qualification procedure, we are providing the awaited answers for people in our sport.”
Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert is “feeling a little better” in a video updating his status since testing positive for the coronavirus.
“I’m going to start by saying thank you to all the people that have been supportive and for all the positive energy. It really means a lot,” he said in a video posted on the NBA.com Twitter feed on Sunday.
“As for myself, I’ve been feeling a little better every single day thanks to the health care people of Utah and Oklahoma City and all the great people around me.”
Gobert, 27, was the first NBA player to test positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, prompting the league to suspend its regular season indefinitely, just minutes after the Jazz and Thunder were set to tip off in Oklahoma City.
He since has apologised for acting carelessly before learning of the diagnosis.
Jazz teammate and fellow All-Star Donovan Mitchell tested positive on Thursday.
In the video clip, Gobert asked viewers to wash their hands frequently and to avoid “making unnecessary contact with people.”
“It’s all about protecting yourself and the people around you,” Gobert said.
“I wish I would have took this thing more seriously, and I hope everyone else is going to do so because we can do it together. Take care and stay safe.”
On Saturday, Gobert pledged to donate a total of $US500,000 ($A808,538) for arena employees in Utah and Oklahoma City, as well as overall COVID-19 relief in his home country of France.