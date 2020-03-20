LIVE: Penrith’s insane COVID-19 measures

The NRL is determined to play on during the coronavirus pandemic, but with that comes more responsibility for teams to protect its players and staff from contracting COVID-19.

Some of those measures have been revealed by NRL teams in recent days as the rugby league competition hangs by a thread, hopeful that no players will fall ill despite NSW having the most cases of coronavirus in Australia.

According to News Corp, the Penrith Panthers have taken measures that extend outside of the footy club’s HQ, in an effort to keep everyone healthy.

This includes:

– No carpooling, with every player to drive individually to training and Jubilee Stadium for their game against the Dragons on Friday night.

– The Mercure Hotel next to the League Club is an option for self-isolation if necessary.

– Temperatures to be taken regularly. Anything above 37.5 degrees to be flagged.

No more finger food like lollies and rice crackers in the locker rooms.

– Massage tables get alcohol wiped after each use and towels used on massage tables to be used just once, then binned.

– More use of single-use hand wipes.

– Players encouraged to wash hands regularly, counting to 20 seconds each time.

– Water bottles not to go near the mouth.

