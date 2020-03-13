Raiders v Titans set to go ahead

“Tonight’s NRL match between the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans will proceed as planned, with members and patrons able to attend the match at GIO Stadium,” A statement from the club read.

“After consultation with the ACT Government and the NRL, the Raiders will be welcoming members and fans to the game tonight in a safe environment.

“Gates Open at 4.30pm. NRL match kicks-off at 6.00pm.”

The North Queensland Cowboys have also confirmed their derby against the Brisbane Broncos will also take place in front of fans at their new Country Bank Stadium in Townsville.