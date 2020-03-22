live:-legend-fears-this-is-it-for-season

Sterlo fears season shutdown imminent

By Tim Elbra 03: 58

Rugby league legend Peter Sterling believes that Sunday could be the final day of NRL football for some time due to coronavirus crackdowns.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a ban on none-essential travel. While it is yet to impact the NRL, COVID-19 measures are ever-tightening and a shutdown of the new NRL season looks inevitable.

“From what I just heard, I’m of the belief that the two matches this afternoon will be the last two matches that we play for months,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.