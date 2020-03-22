live:-legend-fears-this-is-it-for-season

Sterlo fears season shutdown imminent
By Tim Elbra
Rugby league legend Peter Sterling believes that Sunday could be the final day of NRL football for some time due to coronavirus crackdowns.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Sunday announced a ban on none-essential travel. While it is yet to impact the NRL, COVID-19 measures are ever-tightening and a shutdown of the new NRL season looks inevitable.
“From what I just heard, I’m of the belief that the two matches this afternoon will be the last two matches that we play for months,” Sterling said on The Sunday Footy Show.