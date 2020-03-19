live:-first-match-without-fans-set-to-kick-off

By Sacha Mirzabegian 05: 43

The NRL will introduce a self-isolation program for players as league bosses urged players to stay away from non-essential gatherings.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg, ARLC chairman Peter V’Landys and Rugby League Players’ Association representative Clint Newton fronted a press conference on Thursday afternoon, revealing they were working together on a plan on the level of interaction players can have with the community.

The officials were peppered with questions about the definition of self-isolation and what the players must try to avoid to remain compliant. They said the details of the program were yet to be finalised.

V’landys said the plan was for the season to go on as usual with the 192 games on the schedule to be played with the finals series and State of Origin included.

“The main objective is for us to play the whole season. In order to have the game viable we need to play every game, we need to play the finals series, and we need to play State of Origin,” V’landys said.

“In order for us to stay in the position we’re in we need to introduce some new measures. The first measure is we will introduce, in conjunction with the players’ association and the clubs, a self isolation program.

“The details of that program will be worked out with the clubs and the players, taking into account the biosecurity and pandemic experts’ advice.

“That means there is only going to be essential interaction with our players with the general community. Any non-essential contact will be reduced.

“It starts now. Our worst case scenario is if a player contracts the virus.

“Extreme times need extreme measures… but the whole future of the game is at stake, I can’t stress that enough.”