live:-bombers-recruit-makes-flying-start

Fremantle will be ruing their missed opportunities in that quarter after having a lot of the play.
Justin Longmuir’s side has been horrible going forward all day with a number of kicks going straight down the throat of Bombers defenders.
Essendon did well to stem the tide and they maintain a comfortable 26-point lead heading into the final change.
After coming over to Essendon for free over the off-season, former Richmond premiership player Jacob Townsend has made a flying start.
Townsend starred for the Tigers in their run to the 2017 premiership, booting 16 goals in just five games, but struggled to nail a spot down in Damien Hardwick’s side.
However, Richmond’s loss has been Essendon’s gain so far with Townsend looking the most dangerous forward for the Dons.
The livewire forward has already booted three goals.