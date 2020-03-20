LIVE: AFL’s new ‘social distancing’ protocols

Posted by — March 20, 2020 in Sports Leave a reply
live:-afl’s-new-‘social-distancing’-protocols

Good afternoon footy fans and welcome to the first Friday night fixture of the 2020 AFL season!

Tonight’s clash will see the Western Bulldogs hosting Collingwood at the Marvel Stadium.

It would have been packed to the rafters at Marvel tonight, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is sure to be a thrilling match-up of two teams that are projected to make the finals this year.

The Bulldogs were arguably the best team in the second half of 2019, driven by their brilliant midfield trio of skipper Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae and Josh Dunkley.

Collingwood is once again one of the league’s biggest premiership threats, after falling short in the preliminary final last year against the GWS Giants.

Will this be the season the Magpies finally break through?

You May Also Like

watch:-sri-lankan-cricketer-posts-video-of-washing-hands,-taken-to-task-by-twitterati

Watch: Sri Lankan Cricketer Posts Video Of Washing Hands, Taken To Task By Twitterati

latrell-rips-cronk-after-taree-trip-comments

Latrell rips Cronk after Taree trip comments

live:-penrith’s-insane-covid-19-measures

LIVE: Penrith’s insane COVID-19 measures

watch:-virat-kohli,-anushka-sharma-urge-people-to-“stay-home-and-stay-healthy”

Watch: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Urge People To “Stay Home And Stay Healthy”

About the Author: John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *