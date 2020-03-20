live:-afl’s-new-‘social-distancing’-protocols

Good afternoon footy fans and welcome to the first Friday night fixture of the 2020 AFL season!

Tonight’s clash will see the Western Bulldogs hosting Collingwood at the Marvel Stadium.

It would have been packed to the rafters at Marvel tonight, if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is sure to be a thrilling match-up of two teams that are projected to make the finals this year.

The Bulldogs were arguably the best team in the second half of 2019, driven by their brilliant midfield trio of skipper Marcus Bontempelli, Jack Macrae and Josh Dunkley.

Collingwood is once again one of the league’s biggest premiership threats, after falling short in the preliminary final last year against the GWS Giants.

Will this be the season the Magpies finally break through?