live-afl:-richmond’s-classy-gesture-to-fans

Round of the AFL seasons is clear for takeoff!

The Richmond Tigers and Carlton Blues will kick-off season 2020 from the MCG without any fans in attendance as the AFL plays their part in managing the coronavirus outbreak.

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan confirmed the season would go ahead tonight in a press conference yesterday.

McLachlan acknowledged that the AFL is embarking on an “unprecedented challenge”, declaring “we know at any time a player could test positive and halt our journey.”

“We know that we are building resilience measures in our clubs and our squads so that over the next couple of weeks we are better prepared to deal with a positive test of one or multiple players,” McLachlan said.

“We start tomorrow night confident after discussions with the chief medical officer that our players are well-placed to bear the proportionate risk of playing a contact sport.

“We feel confident in our club and industry protocols which we continue to refine using the best advice available.”

But in a win for the coaches, the AFL confirmed a bunch of new rule tweaks.

After the AFL made a haul of changes to the way runners operate in 2019, a tweak to the current format will now allow runners on the ground twice a quarter, for a maximum of 90 seconds during live play.

However, no runners will be allowed during live play in the final three minutes of the each match.