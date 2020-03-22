live:-afl-continues-despite-government’s-travel-ban

Footy will continue today with North Melbourne and St Kilda kicking-off Sunday’s AFL action.

Nn the Nine’s AFL Sunday footy show this morning, Port Adelaide great Kane Cornes believes players should continue taking to the field as long as children remain in schools.

The federal government today announced a ban on non-essential travel amid the coronavirus outbreak, prompting pundits to question whether or not it’s time for the AFL to take a break.

Cornes believes the AFL should continue as it is, playing in empty stadiums so long as it’s safe for children to continue going to school. Victoria may announce school closures early this week.

“It depends when you’re talking, it’s going to happen at some point,” Cornes said.

“I’m happy for the game to continue today and we will reasses.

“As long as my kids are going to school, the AFL players I think, are in the safest bracket.

“The AFL players play, if it’s good enough for my children, who we are most concerned about going to school, it’s okay for players who are in the lowest risk bracket with this disease, who have the best medical attention, the best monitoring and chartered flights.”

Cornes’ statement prompted a back and- forth between fellow panellist Tony Jones.

Tony Jones: “It’s still a contact sport, Kane.”

Kane Cornes: “I understand that, but there’s contact at school TJ, you can still catch it at school.”

Tony Jones: “But you can control the contact at school,” said Jones.

Kane Cornes: “You can control the school, with five and six-year-olds running around in the playground, you can control that?”

Tony Jones: “Well they’re not having the same level of contact the players are.”

Kane Cornes: “That’s what I’m saying, the players are looked after better than anyone else in society.”

Tony Jones: “I don’t believe that, I don’t think they’re any different to anyone else in society.”

Kane Cornes: “So, school kids are getting their temperatures checked as they walk into school each morning?”

Tony Jones: “Are they?”

Kane Cornes: “No, they’re not.”

Tony Jones: “What I’m saying is, you say they’ve got the best care and that’s right. They’ve got the best medical departments in any sport arguably, but once they run out onto the field, they’re on their own.”

Kane Cornes: “But as we know, they don’t have it at the moment. We don’t know whether the school kids have it.”

Tony Jones: “I think the one thing we all agree on is that we are in dire straits at the moment.”

Kane Cornes: “I agree with you on that.”