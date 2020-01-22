liv-tyler-gets-’embarrassed’-when-dad-steven-tyler-performs-on-stage-with-aerosmith:-‘he-licks-people’s-faces-sometimes’

Liv Tyler admits that she gets ’embarrassed’ by her famous dad, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, performing on stage.

While some may argue that Steven is a pretty iconic rocker, Liv confessed that she ‘can’t help but cringe’ when her dad starts ‘humping his microphone’ mid-show or ‘licks people’s faces’ in the crowd.

Of course, she’s impressed by Steve’s stardom and his talent, but there’s only so much she can take when it comes to his, ahem, moves.

‘I mean… he’s pretty amazing, but as a performer, he doesn’t half-ass anything. Like, he really is singing his heart out,’ she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. ‘I’m usually pretty impressed that he’s still… but he does things that embarrass me.

‘Like, humping his mic stand. I’m like, “Dad…” [Aerosmith] are in Vegas right now, so there’s like clips all the time… and he licks people’s faces sometimes,’ she vented.

Not cool, dad. Not cool.

Aerosmith have been confirmed to perform at the 2020 Grammys taking place on Sunday night, alongside the likes of Ariana Grande, The Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato.

But the band’s addition hasn’t come without controversy, as Aerosmith’s drummer Joey Kramer is suing the rest of the band for blocking him from rejoining them for the Grammys.

The 69-year-old filed a lawsuit against Steve, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton and Brad Whitford, claiming they ‘freezed’ him out of the band when he suffered a ‘temporary disability’.

Kramer had suffered minor injuries in spring 2019, but was ready to return for Aerosmith’s Las Vegas residency later that year. Kramer alleges the band introduced a new policy where he would have to audition to prove he was ‘able to play at an appropriate level’.

Aerosmith, who are being honoured with with the MusiCares’ Person of the Year Award and lifetime achievement award, released a statement addressing the suit.

It read: ‘We would be doing a disservice to Joey, to ourselves and to our fans to have him play without adequate time to prepare and rehearse. ‘

Compounding this, he chose to file a lawsuit on the Friday night of the holiday weekend preceding the Grammys with total disregard for what is our limited window to prepare to perform these important events.’

Kramer released his own statement that read: ‘I hope our fans can understand that all I’m trying to do is get back to playing with the band that they love – and that’s Aerosmith with all five original members.

‘The greatest magic and success of Aerosmith happens when all the band’s founding members are together in the house. To be removed from my rightful place on stage to celebrate our success – a success that acknowledges my own life’s work, is just plain wrong.’





