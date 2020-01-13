little-women’s-saoirse-ronan-and-florence-pugh-hit-out-at-greta-gerwig’s-oscar-snub:-‘it’s-a-big-blow’

Little Women stars have hit out after Greta Gerwig failed to land an Oscar nomination for best director.

Saoirse Ronan and Florence Pugh called the snub a ‘big blow’ and said it was ironic that a female director wasn’t recognised in the category, considering the feminist themes of Little Women.

Greta has been nominated in the adapted screenplay category but missed out for directing – after receiving an Oscar directing nod for Lady Bird in 2017.

If she’d been recognised, she would’ve been only the fifth woman ever to do so and the first woman ever to be nominated twice.

Only one woman has won in Oscars history – Kathryn Bigerlow for The Hurt Locker in 2010.

Florence told Deadline: ‘[It’s] a big blow, especially because she created a film that is so her and so unique and it’s just come out of her, and it’s been a story she’s wanted to do for so long.

‘I think everybody’s angry and quite rightly so. I can’t believe it’s happened again, but I don’t really know how to solve it. I don’t know what the answer is, other than we’re talking about it.’

The English actress added to EW: ‘It’s incredibly upsetting. It’s a shame that it’s still a conversation.’

Saoire, who plays Jo March, in the film, was left ‘scratching [her] head a bit’ over the snub.

‘To me, Greta, since she started, has made two perfect films, and I hope when she makes her next perfect movie, she gets recognized for everything, because I think she’s one of the most important filmmakers of our time,’ she told Deadline.

Little Women have cleaned up in the Oscar noms department, with Saoirse and Florence getting recognised for acting and Jacqueline Durrant getting a nod for costume design.

The Oscars narrowly avoided the #OscarsSoWhite hashtag as Cynthia Erivo was nominated for best actress for Harriet.





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence hit Miami for Bad Boys 3 premiere… but they’ve still got time for an espresso

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown confirms romance with rugby player’s son with sweet couple snap: ‘Love you’





