little-women-la-star-terra-jole-welcomes-third-child

Little Women LA star Terra Jole revealed that she was pregnant with baby number three last year. She has finally welcomed her brand new baby girl.

Terra revealed via People Magazine that she gave birth to Magnolia August on March 11. She and hubby Joe Gnoffo waited to share the news.

The couple told the publication: ‘With all of the fear surrounding us we are blessed to have the best news of our year. Our baby girl came healthy and happy through Mom’s last pregnancy. We are overjoyed by our new addition and now more protective than ever to ensure our health and safety of our little family. We wish wellness and safety to every growing family out there. They are our future.’

The baby girl weighed in at 5 lbs., 12 oz., and 20 inches long. She is also achondroplasia and will be tested for another variation of dwarfism later on. However, Jole said that with all that’s going on in the world — it’s the last thing that she and Joe are worried about.

This comes after her holiday-themed announcement in November where she confirmed she was expecting.

‘Once again, our little family is getting bigger. We are halfway through our journey of pregnancy, and only starting the new adventure of parenting with three children under five. As can be expected, we are experiencing a great deal of nerves, but it’s overpowered by joy.’

Sadly, as the married couple is celebrating having a healthy baby girl, their co-star Christy McGinity is in mourning.

News recently broke that Christy lost her daughter Violet Eva that she gave birth to seven weeks early.

Terra and Christy are not the best of friends but this tragedy may bring them closer together.

Jole was sure to acknowledge Christy when she told People: ‘Our hearts are broken for Christy and her family. We’re devastated for her loss. No parent should ever have to bury their child.’



Post Views:

0





