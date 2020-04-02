🔥Little Women fan spots a modern Hydro Flask and water bottle in scene🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

A viral TikTok shows a scene from Little Women where modern-day water bottles are visible.

In the video, the creator explains that she’s obsessed with Little Women, particularly Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation. She says, “I have the official movie companion book, I have the Louisa May Alcott book with cast photos and I did see it seven times in theaters and went to a Q&A with the cast in New York and saw the film before it came out.”

She points out that in one scene, fans can very clearly see a Hydro Flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just chilling in the March house. Little Women takes place in the 1860s.

@madelynrancourt

anyone else notice this? 🤯🤭 ##fyp ##foryou ##littlewomen ##hydroflask ##timothéechalamet

♬ Little Women – Alexandre Desplat

After explaining the scene the futuristic household items appeared in she told her followers, “I don’t know if anyone else noticed but there is a Hydro Flask and a Poland Spring water bottle just casually sitting there during some of the scene.”

In Madelyn’s TikTok video, she asks her followers and other viewers if they’ve noticed it, as she has seen the film quite a few times before noticing the disrepancies.

This isn’t the first time a fan has spotted an unexpected item from current times in a movie or TV show.

When the last season of Game of Thrones aired in the spring of 2019, fans went wild on Twitter when a Starbucks coffee cup was spotted in a scene with Daenerys Targaryen.