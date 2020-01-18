little-women-director-greta-gerwig-swaps-breast-milk-with-best-friend-and-that’s-definitely-one-way-to-bond

Little Women director Greta Gerwig has revealed she and her best pal swap breast milk.

And you thought you were close with your best friend.

The star, who shares her 10-month-old son Harold with her partner Noah Baumbach, explained that she and her friend, who is also breastfeeding her child, switch up the milk to build up their kids’ immune systems.

‘We should all be breast feeding each other’s children, because actually it builds up the immune system,’ she advised.

The more you know!

The star’s not afraid to get real about mum life, admitting to Elle magazine that she thought she’d be able to keep elements of her life before she had kids – but it wasn’t to be.

‘After my friends threw me a baby shower I got given nursing bras and, while putting stuff away afterwards, I remember thinking, I’ll keep my regular bras out as well because I’ll use those sometimes, too. Like when? When is the time if they’re eating every hour and a half?’ she explained.

‘You have to believe that, alongside your new life, your older life is going to continue – and then you realise with stunning clarity that that’s not true.

‘I think you have to not know that, to be able to do it.’

Meanwhile, after the director impressed audiences with her adaptation of Little Women, fans and fellow actors have been left confused at why she was snubbed for a best director Academy Award nomination.

Nevertheless, she’s not holding any grudges, taking to her pal Emma Watson’s Instagram to thank the Academy for the Oscar nods Little Women received overall.

‘I am brimming with happiness—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) to the Academy,’ Greta wrote.

‘This film of Little Women has been over thirty years in the making, from the very first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March reached across time and space and made me believe I could be a writer and creator.’





