little-women-director-greta-gerwig-swaps-breast-milk-with-best-friend-and-that’s-definitely-one-way-to-bond

Little Women director Greta Gerwig has revealed she and her best pal swap breast milk.
The star, who shares her 10-month-old son Harold with her partner Noah Baumbach, explained that she and her friend, who is also breastfeeding her child, switch up the milk to build up their kids’ immune systems.
‘We should all be breast feeding each other’s children, because actually it builds up the immune system,’ she advised.
The star’s not afraid to get real about mum life, admitting to Elle magazine that she thought she’d be able to keep elements of her life before she had kids – but it wasn’t to be.
‘After my friends threw me a baby shower I got given nursing bras and, while putting stuff away afterwards, I remember thinking, I’ll keep my regular bras out as well because I’ll use those sometimes, too. Like when? When is the time if they’re eating every hour and a half?’ she explained.
‘You have to believe that, alongside your new life, your older life is going to continue – and then you realise with stunning clarity that that’s not true.
‘I think you have to not know that, to be able to do it.’
From Greta ❤️: “I am brimming with happiness—thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you (that’s six!) to the Academy. This film of Little Women has been over thirty years in the making, from the very first time Louisa May Alcott and Jo March reached across time and space and made me believe I could be a writer and creator. Every single person who worked on this film poured their heart and soul into it, and we are all so grateful to the Academy for recognizing the collective effort. I am so personally proud of each person who worked on the film, and I am bursting with joy for all of them. I have to say a few names loudly, because I am just so deeply thrilled for them—my filming partner/wizard/genius Saoirse Ronan, you are my inspiration and my honesty and my co-captain, always, my baby girl superstar Florence Pugh, the Marmee of our dreams Laura Dern (woot! Marriage Story!!), our gorgeously talented and ridiculously intelligent Emma Watson, the bright shining soul and life force Eliza Scanlen, our Queen Meryl, and the fifth March sister and all around prince Timothee Chalamet. The men who, as Louisa says, make “chivalry worth having,” Chris Cooper, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, and Louis Garrel The costumes of Jacqueline Durran, the sets of Jess Gonchor, and the music of Alexandre Desplat—they gave me such incredible gifts and each frame of the movie is filled with their skill and work and care. Amy Pascal, I have no words big enough but you know what is in my heart. Everyone at Sony and Columbia Pictures, especially to Tom Rothman, my favorite sparring partner and tireless champion. Writing and directing this film was an honor and sharing it with audiences has been the most sincerely heart-warming journey. I hope our Little Women does for another generation of girls and women what it did for me: lights a fire to write your book, make your movie, sing your verse. From all of us Little Women and Men, thank you to the Academy.”
Meanwhile, after the director impressed audiences with her adaptation of Little Women, fans and fellow actors have been left confused at why she was snubbed for a best director Academy Award nomination.
Nevertheless, she’s not holding any grudges, taking to her pal Emma Watson’s Instagram to thank the Academy for the Oscar nods Little Women received overall.
