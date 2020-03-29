little-nightmares-2:-the-horror-thriller-game-that-will-run-a-wave-of-chill-down-your-spine

Little nightmare part one was a grand success for the viewers and gained enough limelight after it’s release in 2017. The profits and recognition earned after that paved the way for the second part to be made too.

After having gained success by the horror amaze of the first part, the second sequel brings out more horror and puzzles in it. Although the final dates haven’t been decided yet but reports confirm that the release will be in the year 2020 itself.

What platforms can one watch the second part in?

The commonly used consoles will feature the season. These include Nintendo Switch, PS4, Microsoft Windows and Xbox 1.

What can one conclude from the engaging trailer?

The release of the trailer was the most-awaited and after its release gave rise to more excitement among people for the same.

The trailer made it obvious for the fans to know about a new character that is introduced in the upcoming season which is that of Mono.

What is peculiar about the new character Mono?

The character is like the former protagonist six and is a computer-controlled guide.

How is Mono encountered with?

The escape of Six from the advent of Maw in the first game brings her across Mono and takes them across to Signal Tower to curb the dark signals sent to the Mysterious Broadcaster and that’s how the new character is introduced in the second season.

How is the show being publicized?

The show has indeed in numerous fans due to its catchy plot and the most liked genre of horror. In order to keep the fans in touch with the latest updates of the release of the show, a twitter handle of the team is made that is majorly used to communicating all the important and needed information regarding the release of the second season.