little-mix’s-jade-thirlwall-and-x-factor-star-marcus-collins-are-in-thailand-and-we’re-not-jealous-at-all

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall has escaped the cold and dreary UK for a bit of winter sun and jetted off to Thailand with her close friend, X Factor star Marcus Collins.

Posting pictures to his Instagram page, Marcus gave us all travel envy as they posed by the pool in the sunshine along with singer and actor Ashford Campbell.

Jade, 28, looked incredible in a sequinned two-piece bikini posing next to Marcus, who showed off his physique and went shirtless with a pair of blue shorts.

They were pictured laughing out loud together and to really hammer home that ‘we’re on holiday’ vibe, Marcus casually held a bottle of beer in one hand.

The trio adopted some classic ‘vacay’ poses by the pool, with their backs to the camera and their arms around each other gazing at the view, while in a further snap they all have their arms raised.

And they made time for a serious photoshoot, posing on the stairs of their villa and giving good face.

As they were all wearing stylish blue swimwear, in the caption Marcus jokingly referenced Blue Monday, the third Monday of January and supposedly the most depressing day of the year, writing: ‘I’ve got the Blues like you wouldn’t believe…’

The singer also got some solo shots in, lying back next to the pool with face titled upwards in a dramatic pose.

But not wanting to take herself too seriously, Jade shared an awkward pic of herself holding a drink and waiting to get her picture taken.

She joked: ‘Balancing out these bomb ass bikini pics with an awkward-theresa-may-about-to-do-the-robot pose.’

Marcus replied: ‘I’m on the floor. So proud this made it to insta x we are not worthy x [sic]’.

Little Mix are enjoying some rest and relaxation with Leigh-Anne Pinnock holidaying in Jamaica, Jesy Nelson spending time with boyfriend Chris Hughes and Perrie Edwards finding time to ace her driving test.

They’ll soon be back on the grind promoting their new TV show The Search, which aims to find the next big girlband.





