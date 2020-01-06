little-lucie-is-star-on-the-rise:-co-down-mum’s-pride-as-disabled-siblings-star-in-tv-ads







Lucie Elliott

This is the little girl from Co Down who’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of her idol Kate Grant after she was chosen to appear in an upcoming fostering promotional campaign.

At just six years old Lucie Elliott, who has Down’s syndrome, is already a star in the making, having featured in a number of television and billboard advertising campaigns.

A few months ago Lucie made her debut on the catwalk, modelling at a fashion show for the Buttercrane Shopping Centre in Newry. And now she is set to star in a new HSC Northern Ireland Foster Care promotion, which will be launched in February, to promote the need for more local foster carers.

Mum Zoe, who lives in Waringstown with partner Alan, stepson Jay (8), Lucie and four-year-old Archie, describes her middle child as “confident and driven”, who knows exactly what she wants and doesn’t want to do.

And she says the little girl looks up to Cookstown model and ambassador for Benefit make-up brand, Kate Grant, who has helped pave the way for models with Down’s syndrome.

“Lucie is quite stubborn or maybe a better word to describe her is driven,” Zoe says. “You couldn’t get her to do something she doesn’t want to do.

“I write a blog on Instagram and had shared a photograph of her wearing clothes from the Buttercrane. A woman from the centre contacted me and asked if Lucie would like to model for them.