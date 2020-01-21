listen-to-tom-grennan’s-epic-comeback-single-‘this-is-the-place’

Tom Grennan has shared his comeback single ‘This Is The Place’.

The track, which you can listen to below, is his first from the follow up to his 2018 debut ‘Lighting Matches’.

Speaking about the love song, Grennan said: “This song is about finding a place of complete calm and escaping utter chaos and carnage. My happy place, my go to place! Whether it’s on my own or with the person I love. The song documents the kind of journey I go on to get there, and one that I would make any time of the day to reach a serene and cleansing state of mind.”

The singer is also due to drop the video for the track, which has been shot in South Africa, on February 24.

Grennan recently hinted that new music was coming, promising that “something special” was on the way for fans.

He told NME last year that he was working on an “epic” second album, following his 2018 debut, which was the eighth-best-selling debut of last year.

Grennan added: “Album two is coming along nicely. When I get back from LA, I’m going to start recording. I want bigger and better songs, bigger production. This time round, I want to go epic.”

The singer-songwriter is set to play a show at the BRITs Week with War Child series on February 19.

Yungblud, Bastille and Bombay Bicycle Club were also recently confirmed on the line-up which runs from February 8-22.

The list of shows is below.

BRITS WEEK SHOWS

FEBRUARY 2020



8 – Catfish and The Bottlemen, Exhibition London



10 – Yungblud, Camden Assembly



11 – Jack Savoretti, Omeara



12 – Declan McKenna, Islington Assembly Hall



13 – Louis Tomlinson, Scala



14 – Tom Walker, Omeara



16 – Sigrid, Omeara



16 – Bombay Bicycle Club, Bush Hall



17 – Gang of Youths, Omeara



19 – Tom Grennan, Bush Hall



21 – Nothing But Thieves, The Dome



22 – Bastille Reorchestrated, London Palladium

Tickets are on sale via a raffle at the BRITS Week War Child website with entry costing £5. Fans can enter to buy for as many gigs as many times as they like.

The closing date is 11.59pm on February 3. A limited number of tickets also go on sale on Friday (January 17) from the site at 9am.