Selena Gomez is one of the popular singers from the Hollywood pop music industry. She has come a long way in her musical journey. She initially stepped into the industry as an actress and made her debut in the TV show, Barney & Friends. She then shifted to the music industry later and received a lot of love and support from her fans. She is one of the biggest sensations of the pop music industry.

Selena has got a huge fan base over the past two decades. By the year 2017, she sold about 7 million albums and 22 million singles all over the world. She is one of the best-selling music artists of the pop industry who has come with one after another hit, from Slow Down (2013) to Rare (2020). She was recognized as the Billboard Woman of the Year, 2017 and has boosted up her fan base with her super hit singles. She has got numerous prestigious awards from Grammy Awards, MTV Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards and many more. She has also collaborated with other artists like Marshmellow, DJ Snake, Benny Blanco, J Balvin, Charlie Puth and many more.

Here are some of the songs that you need to listen right now:

1. Lose You To Love Me (2019)

2. Back To You (2018)

3. Kill Em With Kindness (2015)

4. The Heart Wants What It Wants (2014)

5. Rare (2020)

