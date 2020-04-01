Listen to This: 5 Neha Kakkar's Songs You Need to Hear Right Now

Neha Kakkar is someone whose songs can’t be missed. She is one hell of a singer and her peppy voice can’t be compared to another singer out there. She has been gifted with a beautiful voice. Not just her but her other siblings Sonu Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are amazing ones as well.

If you haven’t heard any of Neha Kakkar’s tracks then you are missing a lot. Not tomorrow but today and that too right now… We have some great Neha Kakkar’s songs that can’t be traded for anything and if you haven’t heard them already then here are those:

Kudha Bhi

Second Hand Jawani

Mile Ho Tum

Maahi Ve

Kala Chashma