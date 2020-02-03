listen-to-the-“cbs-this-morning”-podcast

The “CBS This Morning Podcast” offers listeners original content daily with in-depth, intelligent conversations with newsmakers, authors, executives, celebrities and CBS News reporters.We invite you to subscribe to the #CTMPodcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, RadioPublic, PocketCasts, CastBox and SoundCloud. Latest “CBS This Morning Podcast” original: Brexit: The U.K. leaves the European Union on Friday. Then what?

Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson

AP

Only on the “CBS This Morning” podcast, Financial Times U.S. editor-at-large Gillian Tett joins CBS News’ Errol Barnett to discuss the United Kingdom’s impending departure from the European Union. Tett, who is also the chair of the editorial board, explains why the exit will take place at 11 p.m. on Friday, instead of midnight. She also discusses the uncertainty surrounding how the split will play out on the world stage, in terms of travel, trade and immigration. Tett describes the Brexit-fatigue many people are feeling and the longing to return what she refers to as Britain’s “boring” politics.

You can email us your questions, comments and suggestions to CTMPodcast@cbsnews.com. You can start your day with “CBS This Morning – News on the Go,” as co-hosts Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil bring you the most important headlines and world-class original reporting from around the world in under 17 minutes. Hear more of our “CBS This Morning” original podcasts: Best-selling Authors | Politics | Business | World Affairs Reporter’s Notebook | Entertainment | Music | Food Pod on Pods | Sports | Travel | Health & Wellness Most RecentChiefs vs 49ers: CBS’ James Brown on what to expect from Super Bowl LIV | AudioFormer Lakers Athletic Trainer Remembers Kobe Bryant | AudioOscar-nominated Documentary ‘For Sama’ is a Moving Account of Life During Syria’s War | AudioRemembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant | AudioPreview of this year’s Grammy Awards | Audio Best-selling Authors How the American Dream is Broken for the Working Class | AudioAuthor Jason Renyolds on becoming the National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature | AudioA Neuroscientist’s Guide to Successful Aging | AudioMaye Musk’s Secret to a Successful and Happy Life | AudioTurning your New Year’s Resolution into a Habit | AudioThinking of Life as Game with No End | AudioWhat’s the real history of Thanksgiving? | Audio’Call Me By Your Name’ Author André Aciman on Sequel, ‘Find Me’ | AudioAuthor Thomas Chatterton Williams Says We Need to ‘Unlearn Race’ | AudioHow Trolls are Changing the Conversation | Audio Exploring the Legacy of Christopher Columbus | AudioChanel Miller Wants You to Know Her Name | Audio NYT Reporters on Exposing Weinstein’s Alleged Abuse and Igniting a Movement | Audio Rachael Denhollander Shares Impact of Larry Nassar Abuse In New Memoir | Audio In ‘Dear Haiti, Love Alaine,’ a Teen Connects With Her Roots | Audio If You Want to Build a Good Habit, it’s Best to Start Small | Audio Learning How to Become an Anti-Racist | Audio Elderhood: Why Old Age Isn’t So Bad | Audio Author Elin Hilderbrand on Embracing Her Role as ‘Queen of the Beach Reads’ | Audio ‘Eat Pray Love’ Author on New Novel ‘City of Girls’ | Audio New Book Gives Voice to the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram | Audio What ‘Three Women’ Can Teach Us About Female Desire | Audio Marriageology: What Makes a Lasting Relationship | Audio Traveling Back in Time to Grand Central in New Historical Novel | Audio CNN’s Jim Sciutto Says We’re Not Ready for a ‘Shadow War’ With Russia and China | Audio Mitchell S. Jackson Talks ‘Survival Math’ Needed to Get By in Black America | Audio How Unconscious Bias Shapes What We See, Think and Do | Audio In ‘Soulless,’ Jim DeRogatis Makes the Case Against R. Kelly | Audio 50th Anniversary of Apollo 10: The Dress-Rehearsal for the Lunar Landing | Audio ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ author on the book’s success and confronting loneliness | Audio The Stubborn Persistence of Violence in Chicago | Audio Dr. Jill Biden on Politics, Family and Love | Audio Sci-Fi Author Blake Crouch: What if you could rewrite your life? | Audio Blood Oath: Linda Fairstein Releases 20th Alexandra Cooper Novel | Audio Author Chris Pavone on Writing ‘Smart’ Thrillers | Audio NYT Columnist David Brooks on Conquering Life’s Mountains | Audio Screenwriter Alex Michaelides on How Therapy Informed His Best-Selling Novel | Audio Melinda Gates: Empowering Women Changes the World | Audio Columbine: Author Dave Cullen reflects 20 years later | Audio Author Harlan Coben on Writing Endings That We Don’t See Coming | Audio Join the Wolfpack: Abby Wambach’s New Book is a Rallying Cry for Women | Audio Say Nothing: The Abduction and Murder of a Widow and Mother of 10 | Audio Author Kate Quinn on hunting down ‘The Huntress’ | Audio Gretchen Rubin on bringing Inner Calm Through Outer Order | Audio Inside Fraternity Life | Audio Samin Nosrat Wants to Make the Culinary Industry More Inclusive | Audio Don Winslow on timely new novel ‘The Border’ | Audio New Novel Introduces Us to George Washington’s First Love | Audio Hunting LeRoux: The First Crime Lord to Operate in Pure Cyberspace | Audio Author Angie Thomas Follows Up ‘The Hate U Give’ With ‘On the Come Up’ | Audio Equipping yourself with the keys for Happiness | Audio Analyzing the Identity Crisis of the 2016 Election | Audio Understanding Addiction: From David and Nic Sheff’s personal journey to helping others | Audio Author Lee Child on his latest Jack Reacher thriller, Past Tense | Audio A Memoir of Being Poor in Rural America | Audio Author Liane Moriarty on the success of Big Little Lies and her new book | Audio Comedian Abbi Jacobson on the success of Broad City and her new book | Audio Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her mom open up to Gayle King | Audio Inside the Dannemora Prison Break and Manhunt | Audio Improving your habits by starting small, says habits expert James Clear | Audio Author Khaled Hosseini on the refugee crisis | Audio Author Michael Lewis on the chaos of the 2016 presidential transition | Audio Actress Kathleen Turner Bluntly Reflects On Her Career | Audio Defining Masculinity. Tackling Gender. | Audio Examining the Role of Commander in Chief | Audio Duels, canings & armed members of Congress. The fighting on Capitol Hill that lead to the Civil War. | Audio Dopesick: The reality of America’s opioid crisis | Audio Former super-agent Michael Ovitz on winning at all cost | Audio Author Gary Shteyngart on traveling the country via Greyhound and becoming a watch geek | Audio New novel takes readers inside secret world of Harvard’s private all-male clubs | Audio An Outlaw of Literature: Author James Frey Reflects on Life, Career and Critics | Audio Trigger Warnings and Safe Spaces Harm, Not Help | Audio Football and Samoa, The Perfect Match | Audio Telling the America’s Immigrant Story | Audio Putting My Faith in Beyoncé: Life as a Black, Gay Southern Man in America | Audio David Sedaris on his family and writing what you know | Audio New Novel Explores Healing Power Of Friendship | Audio The Forgotten History of Female Aviators | Audio Black Lives Matter Activist DeRay McKesson Makes The Case For Hope | Audio 7 books for your summer reading list that aren’t your typical beach read | Audio New White House Memoir Mixes Business With Pleasure | Audio The guilt, grief, and unexpected gifts of care giving | Audio Jackie, Janet and Lee: Three Women’s Quests For Money And Power | Audio What makes a family? New novel tackles gender, race and parenthood | Audio Building a life resume one experience at a time | Audio A glimpse inside the Obama White House | Audio Oprah picks former death row inmate’s memoir for her book club | Audio Author Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali on coffee culture and the crisis in Yemen | Audio The Truth About Animals | Audio Temple Grandin on the importance of making stuff with your hands | Audio Discovering America’s Towns | Audio Ronan Farrow on the fate of American diplomacy and winning the Pulitzer Prize | Audio Author Jacqueline Woodson on reading like a writer | Audio Meg Wolitzer on her new book, feminism and the importance of mentors | Audio Cecile Richards on advocating for the underdog and overcoming self-doubt | Audio Unified: Friendship Trumps Politics with Sen. Scott and Rep. Gowdy | Audio How Pope Francis is pushing the limits and the future of Catholicism | Audio A.J. Finn on new psychological thriller, “The Woman in the Window” | Audio “Nod Less and Cry More,” says “Dear Madam President” author Jennifer Palmieri | Audio Elizabeth Smart: Nearly 16 Years Later | Audio The Fight for Trans Equality | Audio Simplicity and Transparency: Keys to Preventing a Meltdown | Audio Social psychologist Amy Cuddy on body-mind effects, the science behind it and critics | Audio Karen and Charlotte Pence on their new children’s book and being America’s Second Family | Audio | Video Journalist and author Anna Quindlen on new novel and the “Me Too” movement | Audio Pay Attention: Putting your Phone Down | Audio Nightmares. Death. Dehumanization. Life of a Border Patrol agent | Audio The gift of the Enlightenment | Audio Author Tara Westover’s journey from off-the-grid childhood to becoming “Educated” | Audio Best-selling Instapoet Rupi Kaur on feminism, being a woman of color | Audio Author Jodi Picoult on her novel “Small Great Things” and tackling race | Audio Would you want to know the date of your death? | Audio Timing is key says author Daniel Pink | Audio Why words matter with author Kelly Corrigan | Audio Dancing to the edge and back, David Hallberg on his new memoir | Audio Psychologist Meg Jay on resilience and overcoming adversity | Audio Why Millennials are underpaid, overworked, and under appreciated | Audio Pulitzer-prize winning author Jennifer Egan on her new novel, “Manhattan Beach” | Audio Author Jason Reynolds discusses new novel with Gayle King | Audio Resisting extremism in Africa with author Alexis Okeowo | Audio Ellen Pao on her new book and the red flags she missed | Audio Brené Brown on her new book, “Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone” | Audio Excerpt of Dan Brown’s new book, “Origin” | Audio Ken Follett on his new book, “A Column of Fire” | Audio Author of “Happiness: The Crooked Little Road to Semi-Ever After” | Audio Presidential Leadership. Lincoln, the Roosevelts and LBJ | Audio Politics The Role of Gender in the 2020 Election | AudioHow the American Dream is Broken for the Working Class | AudioThe Future of Iranian and U.S. Relations | AudioCBS News Poll Finds How Americans View #MeToo and Time’s Up Movements | AudioThe Next Decade in American Culture | AudioThe Next Decade in Foreign Policy | AudioRoad to 2020: Debate Prep, Impeachment and the Bloomberg Factor | AudioThe Economist imagines the World in 2020 | AudioExclusive: Billionaire & former NYC Mayor Mike Bloomberg on why he’s running for President | AudioMacArthur Fellow on the Intersection of Race, Immigration and Mass Incarceration | AudioReporter’s Notebook: Uncovering a Possible Pay-To-Play Scheme for Ambassador Role | AudioMontgomery, AL Makes History With a New Mayor | AudioGen. Petraeus: ‘You can’t completely get out of endless wars’ | AudioHow Trolls are Changing the Conversation | Audio Former National Security Adviser Susan Rice on the Things Worth Fighting For | Audio Exploring the Legacy of Christopher Columbus | AudioWhat Women Say on Each Side of the Abortion Debate | AudioMayor Pete Buttigieg on health care, foreign policy and his husband Chasten | Audio How Roy Cohn ‘Created a President From Beyond the Grave’ | Audio 18 Years Later: How the Terror Threat Has Evolved Since 9/11 | Audio Gen. Jim Mattis on leadership and serving America | Audio Philadelphia’s District Attorney on Criminal Justice Culture Change | Audio The 1619 Project and the Lasting Legacy of Slavery in America | Audio Learning How to Become an Anti-Racist | Audio Policing in America: What’s Changed in the Five Years Since Ferguson? | Audio America’s Complicated History of Immigration | Audio Road to 2020: Detroit Debate Preview | Audio How Puerto Rican Journalists Uncovered Political Corruption | Audio Senators Find Common Ground on Bipartisan Criminal Justice Reform | Audio Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet on Trump, McConnell and His New Book | Audio Historian Kenneth C. Davis on America’s Contradictory Fight For Freedom | Audio How a Light Skin Girl Became the Poster Child for Slavery | Audio The Special Relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. | Audio Exclusive: AG William Barr on Special Counsel Mueller and the Russia Probe | Audio Barbara Bush: The Matriarch Who Was Underestimated | Audio Dr. Jill Biden on Politics, Family and Love | Audio How the Fight Against Global Extremism Starts at the Local Level | Audio Earth Matters: How a Conservative Texas Town Became a Leader in Renewable Energy | Audio | Article Earth Matters: John Kerry on Making Climate Change a Voting Issue | Audio | Article The First: The Life and Trailblazing Career of Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor | Audio Sen. Doug Jones on finding justice for Birmingham and winning his Senate election | Audio Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers on motherhood, women in politics and the Republican Party | Audio | Article Fmr U.S. Atty Preet Bharara on new his book and President Trump | Audio Jacqueline Jackson Shares the Letters she Sent to Son Jesse Jackson, Jr. in Prison | Audio Expectations for Pres. Trump’s second North Korean Summit | Audio Should the U.S. negotiate for the release of American hostages? | Audio Bitter Battle: Journalist Jon Ward Looks at Race Between Carter and Kennedy | Audio Descendants of Thomas Jefferson Confront History of Slavery | Audio Journalist Jason Rezaian on being a Prisoner in Iran and life after | Audio 116th Congress: Govt Shutdown, New Political Agenda and Historic Diversity | Audio President George H. W. Bush’s grandchildren remember their “Gampy” | Audio Former First Lady Michelle Obama and her mom open up to Gayle King | Audio Presidential Leadership. Lincoln, the Roosevelts and LBJ | Audio National Review’s Reihan Salam makes the case for rethinking the immigration debate | Audio Karen and Charlotte Pence on their new children’s book and being America’s Second Family | Audio | Video Helping Refugees with Legal Assistance | Audio The Fight for Trans Equality | Audio Looking at the culture of sexual assault at elite, privileged schools | Audio Ronan Farrow on the fate of American diplomacy and winning the Pulitzer Prize | Audio How to Make Our Schools Safe | Audio British Prime Minister Theresa May on relationship with President Trump and Brexit | Audio Sen. Lindsey Graham reflects on Sen. John McCain’s legacy | Audio Examining the Role of Commander in Chief | Audio The potential impact of millennial women in the midterm elections | Audio Ex-NSA contractor, Reality Winner, 1st interview since leaking classified docs | Audio Clinton’s Impeachment gets the Slow Burn treatment | Audio The Weakening Of America’s Democracy | Audio Afghan war vet on running for public office | Audio New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu on race, family and 2020 | Audio Father of Parkland shooting survivors joins fight to prevent mass shootings | Audio New White House Memoir Mixes Business With Pleasure | Audio Dissecting President Trump’s Foreign Trip | Audio Univision’s Jorge Ramos on DACA and criticism of President Trump and Obama | Audio Simplicity and Transparency: Keys to Preventing a Meltdown | Audio Pod Save America’s Dan Pfeiffer on Trump, Obama and the future of the Democratic Party | Audio GLAAD calls for constitutional amendment to protect LGBTQ community | Audio A glimpse inside the Obama White House | Audio The challenges, stakes, and delicate diplomatic dance of the North Korea summit | Audio The Evolution of the Presidency | Audio Former Russian Amb. McFaul on Putin, Trump, Obama and Medvedev | Audio Grand Strategy: From Octavian Augustus and Machiavelli to Lincoln and FDR | Audio Unified: Friendship Trumps Politics with Sen. Scott and Rep. Gowdy | Audio The History of the State of the Union address | Audio What the repeal of Net Neutrality means for you | Audio Sandy Hook 5 Years Later: A mother remembers her son and works on prevention | Audio School segregation and diversity with New York Times Magazine’s Nikole Hannah-Jones | Audio Analyzing President Trump’s Asia Trip | Audio Understanding Open Enrollment for ACA’s Health Care Exchanges | Audio Nicholas Kristof on the North Korea threat and the opioid crisis | Audio Pussy Riot founding member on her imprisonment, Putin and the NFL take-a-knee protest | Audio Understanding the Republican tax reform proposal | Audio Steve Bannon on Clinton, the Republicans and election night | Audio Iranian foreign minister on sanctions, Trump and travel ban | Audio The Fight for Women’s Rights: Gloria Allred’s Crusade | Audio Business Warby Parker co-CEOs on how they revolutionized how we shop for glasses | AudioBillionaire David Rubenstein on wealth tax, philanthropy and what we can learn from history | AudioThinking of Life as Game with No End | AudioA guide for your holiday shopping | AudioUnited CEO on holiday travel & the future of the 737-Max | AudioSchool Matters: Khan Academy Works to Make Education Free to Anyone, Anywhere | AudioGQ Magazine Editor-in-Chief on the Endless Definitions of Masculinity | AudioTech investor Ben Horowitz on how to foster healthy corporate culture | AudioArchitectural Digest Celebrates a Century of Design | Audio Dick’s Sporting Goods CEO on Taking a Stand on Gun Control, Youth Sports | Audio’Double Down’ Twins are Playing by New Rules in Corporate America | Audio Tinder’s ‘Swipe Night’ is a Choose-Your-Own-Adventure Love Story | Audio DASANI Water Pivoting From Plastic to Aluminum | Audio A Possible Recession, A Trade War and the Fed: A Guide To Today’s Economy | Audio The Points Guy on Traveling Smartly | Audio TodayTix CEO on Making Broadway Accessible | Audio Why Luxury Fitness Brand Equinox is Opening a Hotel | Audio Head of Instagram on Privacy, Bullying and Hiding Likes | Audio Boeing CEO on deadly crashes: ‘I do personally apologize’ | Audio How Women Can Take Control of Their Financial Futures | Audio How Clothing Brand Rhone is Revolutionizing Men’s Athletic Wear | Audio Rent the Runway CEO on being a pioneer in the sharing economy | Audio | Article Tips On How To Stop Doing Dumb Things With Your Money | Audio hims CEO on cutting out the middleman | Audio Brooks Running CEO on creating the perfect running shoe | Audio 23andMe CEO and co-founder on protecting customers’ data and privacy | Audio Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals | Audio Boston Market CEO on preparing for their Super Bowl – Thanksgiving | Audio Gary Vaynerchuk on entrepreneurship, building schools across the globe and the NY Jets | Audio Oscar Health CEO on using tech to change the health care industry | Audio Mastering the dating game and understanding what makes couples happy with eHarmony’s CEO | Audio Investor and “Principles” author Ray Dalio on the keys to success, meditation, and creativity | Audio Helping the next generation of tech engineers and entrepreneurs | Audio Making 3D printers accessible to all | Audio Ask A Manager: Tips on navigating the workplace | Audio Hillsong Church’s founder on the church’s success and his biggest personal disappointment | Audio Understanding Virtual Reality | Audio Shopping via text: Walmart’s new shopping service in NYC | Audio Casper, Disrupting the Mattress Industry | Audio Resy: Enhancing the Restaurant Experience | Audio Former Cisco chairman John Chambers on the need to evolve and disrupt or get left behind | Audio Former super-agent Michael Ovitz on winning at all cost | Audio Recipe to become your own boss | Audio Breaking Down the Bull Market, Trade and Elon Musk’s recent moves | Audio Ask A Manager: Tips on navigating the workplace | Audio Rolling Stone’s evolution | Audio The tech world beyond Silicon Valley | Audio Building a life resume one experience at a time | Audio How Sweetgreen made salad ‘cool’ using data and storytelling | Audio Carnival Cruise President on handling crises at sea and cruising to Havana | Audio Why Airbnb is joining the concert business | Audio From intern to designer, Zac Posen on the Met Gala | Audio Making sneakers from wool and trees, the story behind Allbirds | Audio Cecile Richards on advocating for the underdog and overcoming self-doubt | Audio Derek Jeter on being a team owner, the future of baseball and fatherhood | Audio Helping the next generation of tech engineers and entrepreneurs | Audio Etsy COO on the power of women in e-commerce | Audio How much of your information is being collected by Facebook and Google? | Audio How to change the culture of Silicon Valley and startups to become more inclusive | Audio Behind the HQ Trivia phenomenon with host Scott Rogowsky and co-founder Rus Yusupov | Audio Planet Fitness CEO on making the gym a welcoming place for all | Audio Southwest CEO Gary Kelly on being a disruptive force in the industry and the new tax bill | Audio MailChimp CEO on the power of small businesses | Audio Basketball legend Shaq and Ring CEO on their partnership and not being deterred rejection Audio What you need to know about Black Friday and Cyber Monday | Audio What five extraordinary leaders during turbulent times can teach today’s leaders | Audio Investor and “Principles” author Ray Dalio on the keys to success, meditation, and creativity | Audio Making sense of the market with Jill Schlesinger | Audio Uber’s Chief Brand Officer speaks out about the company’s problems and her journey to Silicon Valley | Audio The story behind theSkimm | Audio World Affairs Brexit: The U.K. leaves the European Union on Friday. Then what? | AudioOscar-nominated Documentary ‘For Sama’ is a Moving Account of Life During Syria’s War | AudioForeign correspondent Debora Patta on how her apartheid-era jailing led her to journalism | AudioThe Future of Iranian and U.S. Relations | AudioHow climate change has intensified Australian wildfires | AudioThe Next Decade in Foreign Policy | AudioThe Next Decade in the Fight Against Climate Change | AudioMiss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa on empowering girls to lead | AudioThe Economist imagines the World in 2020 | AudioPaul Simon and Peter Singer on ‘The Life You Can Save’ through effective giving | AudioMacArthur Fellow on the Intersection of Race, Immigration and Mass Incarceration | AudioHow Exploitation, Violence and Religion have Shaped Latin America | AudioHow the Philippines’ Imelda Marcos Provides a Cautionary Tale on the Fragility of Democracy | AudioOn its 50th Anniversary, the Internet Faces an Mid-Life Crisis | AudioFormer National Security Adviser Susan Rice on the Things Worth Fighting For | Audio Correspondent Holly Williams on Turkish Invasion of Northern Syria | AudioWorld of Motion: The Future of Transportation | AudioU.N. Secretary General: “Nature is angry. Nature is striking back.” | Audio Eye on Earth: Reporting from Greenland’s Melting Glaciers | Audio 18 Years Later: How the Terror Threat Has Evolved Since 9/11 | Audio Reporting on the Summer of Protest in Hong Kong | Audio A Possible Recession, A Trade War and the Fed: A Guide To Today’s Economy | Audio National Geographic Covers a ‘World on the Move Like Never Before’ | Audio Eye on Earth: The Toll Extreme Heat Takes On the Planet | Audio How Puerto Rican Journalists Uncovered Political Corruption | Audio Apollo 11: The Legacy and the Future | Audio Apollo 11: Man on the Moon | Audio Apollo 11: Moonshot and Liftoff | Audio New Book Gives Voice to the Lost Schoolgirls of Boko Haram | Audio The Future Of CRISPR Gene Editing | Audio CNN’s Jim Sciutto Says We’re Not Ready for a ‘Shadow War’ With Russia and China | Audio The Infrastructure Behind Our ‘Golden Age of Meteorology’ | Audio LGBTQ Travel Destinations | Audio How a Group of Nurses Used Compassion and Courage to Care for Early AIDS Patients | Audio The Special Relationship between the U.S. and the U.K. | Audio An Eyewitness to D-Day: 75 Year Later | Audio Boeing CEO on deadly crashes: ‘I do personally apologize’ | Audio Scott Pelley Searches for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times | Audio 50th Anniversary of Apollo 10: The Dress-Rehearsal for the Lunar Landing | Audio Science Meets Art at London’s ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ Exhibit | Audio Melinda Gates: Empowering Women Changes the World | Audio How the Fight Against Global Extremism Starts at the Local Level | Audio Earth Matters: Climate Change’s Impact on Our Weather | Audio Earth Matters: How a Conservative Texas Town Became a Leader in Renewable Energy | Audio | Article Earth Matters: John Kerry on Making Climate Change a Voting Issue | Audio | Article Climate Diaries: CBS News’ Mark Phillips on Our Changing World | Audio Columbine: Author Dave Cullen reflects 20 years later | Audio The Impact of the Catholic Church’s Summit on Sexual Abuse | Audio NY Knicks’ Enes Kanter on his battle off the court against the Turkish President | Audio Fighting to liberate Iranian women | Audio NYT correspondent on how Egypt sets trends in politics and culture across the Arab world | Audio Dissecting President Trump’s Foreign Trip | Audio The challenges, stakes, and delicate diplomatic dance of the North Korea summit | Audio Author Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali on coffee culture and the crisis in Yemen | Audio How young, educated, unmarried women are shaping the future of China | Audio Inside Israel’s Targeted Assassinations | Audio 1949: The Birth of Modern China | Audio What’s driving the change in Saudi Arabia | Audio Former Russian Amb. McFaul on Putin, Trump, Obama and Medvedev | Audio The Future of Putin and Reflecting on Stalin’s Gulags | Audio Cuba’s Transition of Power | Audio Analyzing President Trump’s Asia Trip | Audio Nicholas Kristof on the North Korea threat and the opioid crisis | Audio Resisting extremism in Africa with author Alexis Okeowo | Audio Reporter’s Notebook Foreign correspondent Debora Patta on how her apartheid-era jailing led her to journalism | AudioReporter’s Notebook: Uncovering a Possible Pay-To-Play Scheme for Ambassador Role | AudioCorrespondent Holly Williams on Turkish Invasion of Northern Syria | AudioMaria Elena Salinas on the Importance of Having Your Voice Heard | AudioMedical Price Roulette: Exploring the Lack of Transparency in Health Care Costs | Audio Reporting on the Summer of Protest in Hong Kong | Audio Policing in America: A CTM Investigation | Audio Earth Matters: Climate Change’s Impact on Our Weather | Audio Climate Diaries: CBS News’ Mark Phillips on Our Changing World | Audio How a National School Nurse Shortage Puts Kids at Risk | Audio Missouri man sentenced to 40 years wants a second chance | Audio Coming Home: How service members adjust to life after deployment | Audio Life after a wrongful conviction | Audio David Martin Celebrates 35 Years as a CBS News Correspondent | Audio Hall of Fame CBS Sports Broadcaster Verne Lundquist’s Shares Highlights of his Half-Century Career | Audio Puerto Rico: One Year After Hurricane Maria | Audio How former NFL player Ryan O’Callaghan’s “Note to Self” came together | Audio Foreign Correspondent Seth Doane on reporting from the Holy Land and his passion for Food | Audio Coming Home: How service members adjust to life after deployment | Audio Puerto Rico 6 Months After Hurricane Maria | Audio CBS News foreign correspondent Liz Palmer on covering Syria, Russia | Audio CBS News correspondents Elaine Quijano and DeMarco Morgan recount covering Hurricanes Irma and Harvey | Audio The story behind the Backpage.com investigation | Audio Erin Moriarty on 30 years of “48 Hours” and the show’s new podcast | Audio Co-host Norah O’Donnell and team on interviewing South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Exploring Seoul | Audio Entertainment Kristin Chenoweth opens up about her chronic pain | AudioGolden Globe Awards Preview | AudioThe Next Decade in American Culture | Audio”Star Wars” fans on the what they loved and hated about the new film | Audio1917 Director Sam Mendes & Actor George MacKay on the New World War I Drama | AudioMiss Universe Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa on empowering girls to lead | Audio’Waves’ filmmaker Trey Edward Shults on creating complex characters in family drama | AudioNorman Lear on the comedic giants who shaped him | AudioAll in the Family: Norman Lear on Aging Gracefully | AudioActor Erich Bergen on the end of ‘Madam Secretary’ series | AudioThe Teenage Filmmaker Who Made History at the Tribeca Film Festival | AudioBecoming Friends with Mister Rogers | AudioRotten Tomatoes Editor-in-Chief on the ‘Rotten Movies We Love’ | AudioStop The Stigma: Comedian Gary Gulman Shares Mental Health Journey in ‘The Great Depresh’ | AudioSuccession’s Brian Cox on playing LBJ on Broadway | AudioHow Roy Cohn ‘Created a President From Beyond the Grave’ | Audio’Downton Abbey’ Film Director Brings Beloved Series to the Big Screen | Audio Billy Bush Returns to TV, 3 years after “Access Hollywood” tape | Audio ‘David Makes Man’ Explores Code Switching done by Teenagers of Color | Audio How ‘Come From Away’ Became an Unlikely Broadway Hit | Audio How Bruce Springsteen’s Music Inspired New Film ‘Blinded by the Light’ | Audio Vanity Fair Editor on the Magazine’s ‘Leadership Role’ in Culture | Audio TodayTix CEO on Making Broadway Accessible | Audio New HBO Documentary Explores Teen Texting Suicide Case | Audio Danny Boyle and Himesh Patel Imagine a World Without the Beatles in ‘Yesterday’ | Audio The Stars of ‘Vida’ On the Show’s LGBTQ and Latinx Representation, On and Off Screen | Audio Elisabeth Moss Calls Her Character in ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ A Heroine ‘Who Doesn’t Have a Cape’ | Audio The Songwriting Duo Behind “The Prom” on Broadway | Audio ‘My Favorite Murder’ hosts on their surprising success and new memoir | Audio ‘Hadestown’: The Long Road to the Broadway Stage | Audio Tony-nominated Director Re-imagines ‘Oklahoma!’ for the 21st Century | Audio Tony Nominee Tarell Alvin McCraney Could Be The Busiest Man In Show Business | Audio Science Meets Art at London’s ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ Exhibit | Audio The End is Coming: Why ‘Game of Thrones’ Has Captivated Millions | Audio Playing the beloved role of Scout Finch in ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ | Audio Toostie’s Lilli Cooper on Her First Tony Nomination | Audio Pharrell Williams Brings Something in the Water Festival to his Hometown | Audio “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” Creator John Cameron Mitchell On Ambitious New Musical Podcast | Audio ‘Breakthrough’ Director Wants to Start a Conversation about Faith and Community | Audio | Article ‘Killing Eve’ Stars Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer on Breaking Stereotypes | Audio Justin Baldoni on directing “Five Feet Apart,” defining masculinity and the end of “Jane the Virgin” | Audio HBO Docuseries Picks Up Where Serial Left Off With Adnan Syed Case | Audio Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ruth Carter on Creating Iconic Looks of Wakanda | Audio | Article ‘Leaving Neverland’ director and producer defends explosive Michael Jackson documentary | Audio Previewing Sunday’s Oscars | Audio ‘RBG’ Directors on how Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Became a Cultural Phenomenon | Audio Documentary Explores Lorena Bobbitt Case Through Lens of #MeToo Movement | Audio Predicting the Winners of the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards | Audio Comedian Patton Oswalt on the loss of his wife, finding love again and the future of comedy | Audio David Letterman on lending a helping hand | Audio Louie Anderson on becoming friends with your mother | Audio NYT Film Critic: Looking at How Women Are Portrayed in Film | Audio The Joy and Pressure of Writing “Mary Poppins Returns” | Audio Beau Willimon on his new movie: Mary Queen of Scots | Audio Tim and Tyne Daly Talk About Joining the Family Business of Acting | Audio “House of Cards”‘ Michael Kelly on the final season | Audio Previewing the Emmy Awards | Audio Actress Judith Light on latest Emmy nomination, Transparent and advocating for the LGTBQ community | Audio Barging into the Hollywood Boys’ Club with Humor | Audio Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds: The Life and Death of Two Hollywood Legends | Audio The Tale of “Roxanne, Roxanne” | Audio A preview of the 90th Academy Awards | Audio | Video Actress Anna Deavere Smith on her new HBO film and the Parkland student activists | Audio Previewing Sunday’s Golden Globe Awards | Audio NYT’s Kantor and Twohey on breaking Weinstein story and the conversation it sparked | Audio Norman Lear: The Family Man | Audio “Young Sheldon” star, Iain Armitage, on making the role his own | Audio The siblings behind “IT” and “Jigsaw,” this year’s biggest horror films | Audio Fall TV Preview with Variety’s Sonia Saraiya | Audio Emmy Awards preview | Audio The Norm Lewis Christmas Album Blends Classic Holiday Tunes, Broadway Hits and Original Songs | Audio Broadway star on her first Tony Award | Audio Harry Hadden-Paton on his Broadway debut and Tony Award nomination | Audio “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” stars on their life-changing roles | Audio Reflecting on Playwright Neil Simon’s Career and Legacy | Audio John Lithgow on his new play, “Stories by Heart,” and playing Churchill | Audio Dancing to the edge and back, David Hallberg on his new memoir | Audio Comedian Abbi Jacobson on the success of Broad City and her new book | Audio Comedian Chris Gethard on baring his soul, thriving in chaos and redefining success | Audio David Sedaris on his family and writing what you know | Audio Tracy Morgan on comedy, fatherhood, and overcoming pain | Audio Louie Anderson on becoming friends with your mother | Audio Comedian Patton Oswalt on the loss of his wife, finding love again and the future of comedy | Audio Silicon Valley’s Jimmy O. Yang on pursuing comedy | Audio Remembering Comedy Legend Garry Shandling | Audio Barging into the Hollywood Boys’ Club with Humor | Audio How Twitter has Destroyed Comedy | Audio The Norm Lewis Christmas Album Blends Classic Holiday Tunes, Broadway Hits and Original Songs | Audio Tim and Tyne Daly Talk About Joining the Family Business of Acting | Audio Broadway star on her first Tony Award | Audio Harry Hadden-Paton on his Broadway debut and Tony Award nomination | Audio “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” stars on their life-changing roles | Audio Reflecting on Playwright Neil Simon’s Career and Legacy | Audio John Lithgow on his new play, “Stories by Heart,” and playing Churchill | Audio Dancing to the edge and back, David Hallberg on his new memoir | Audio Music Preview of this year’s Grammy Awards | AudioIrving Berlin: The Genius Behind America’s Favorite Songs | AudioPaul Simon and Peter Singer on ‘The Life You Can Save’ through effective giving | AudioMusician Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers on the Alchemy of Music | AudioKeane Opens Up About Breaking Up and Getting Back Together | Audio Natasha Bedingfield ‘Gets in Touch With Her Diva’ on New Album | Audio Vince Gill Gets Personal on Latest Album | Audio How Bruce Springsteen’s Music Inspired New Film ‘Blinded by the Light’ | Audio Documentary Shows Creative Process of Phish Frontman Trey Anastasio | Audio In ‘Soulless,’ Jim DeRogatis Makes the Case Against R. Kelly | Audio Pharrell Williams Brings Something in the Water Festival to his Hometown | Audio Country Singer Ashley McBryde on love of music and family | Audio Singer Greyson Chance Puts The Past Behind Him With New Album | Audio Dave Matthews is Working to Improve Public Housing in Hometown of Charlottesville | Audio Songwriter Teddy Geiger on collaborating with Shawn Mendes and confronting her truth | Audio The Norm Lewis Christmas Album Blends Classic Holiday Tunes, Broadway Hits and Original Songs | Audio Electric Violinist Lindsey Stirling Represents a New Style of Artist | Audio How Reba McEntire Became the Queen of Country Music | Audio Grammy Winner Alessia Cara on the Musical Remedy to Her Growing Pains | Audio Making poetry relevant and compelling to a new generation | Audio Radio icon Delilah opens up to Gayle King | Audio Musician Tom Morello on new album and its EDM influence | Audio Why Airbnb is joining the concert business | Audio Singer Brett Young on giving country music a new sound | Audio Country singer Carly Pearce making music for the everyday woman | Audio Counting Crows’ Adam Duritz on 25 years of making music and new tour | Audio Pop sensation Grace VanderWaal on her evolving sound and fame | Audio Previewing Sunday’s Grammy Awards | Audio Lionel Richie reflects on his fifty-year career and being a father | Audio Bringing Music to Skid Row | Audio Questlove on being creative | Audio Esperanza Spalding on her new album, the special meaning of the number 7 and her Grammy moment | Audio “Louis the Child” on the state of electronic music, their future & the power of SoundCloud | Audio Gloria Estefan on working with her husband, returning to Cuba and President Trump | Audio Food Be Curious About Food, Says Chef Marcus Samuelsson | AudioRestaurant Critic Adam Platt on his ‘Adventures in Professional Gluttony’ | AudioIrish whiskey expert Jack McGarry wants to bring the Irish pub into the 21st century | AudioNYT Food Editor Sam Sifton on what makes a perfect Thanksgiving dinner | AudioNYT Restaurant Critic Pete Wells on Dining Incognito | AudioChef Kwame Onwuachi on Honoring Family’s Past with Fine Dining Experience | Audio Science Meets Art at London’s ‘Food: Bigger Than The Plate’ Exhibit | Audio Chef René Redzepi on opening Noma 2.0 and why fermentation is the future | Audio How Sweetgreen made salad ‘cool’ using data and storytelling | Audio Foreign Correspondent Seth Doane on reporting from the Holy Land and his passion for Food | Audio From aspiring poet to chef, Samin Nosrat’s culinary journey | Audio | Article A Guide to Scottish Single Malt Whiskey | Audio Resy: Enhancing the Restaurant Experience | Audio Author Dave Eggers and Mokhtar Alkhanshali on coffee culture and the crisis in Yemen | Audio Co-host Norah O’Donnell and team on interviewing South Korean President Moon Jae-In and Exploring Seoul | Audio The growing popularity of Danish cuisine | Audio The magic of meatloaf with Frank Bruni and Jennifer Steinhauer of the New York Times | Audio Pod on Pods Matrescence: Transitioning into Motherhood | AudioGretchen Rubin explains how being alone is different than being lonely | AudioSo You Want To Start a Podcast? Here’s What You Need to Know. | Audio ‘Dope Labs’ aims to make science cool | Audio ‘My Favorite Murder’ hosts on their surprising success and new memoir | Audio “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” Creator John Cameron Mitchell On Ambitious New Musical Podcast | Audio ‘To Live and Die in LA’ Podcast Explores a Missing Person Case in Real Time | Audio Michael Lewis’ Podcast Makes the Case for Referees in all Facets of Life | Audio Up and Vanished’s Payne Lindsey on working to make a difference | Audio Telling Stories From Behind Bars | Audio Drinking Wine and Talking True Crime | Audio Clinton’s Impeachment gets the Slow Burn treatment | Audio Alan Alda on his Parkinson’s diagnosis and new podcast focusing on communication | Audio Pod Save America’s Dan Pfeiffer on Trump, Obama and the future of the Democratic Party | Audio Telling the Story of Curtis Flowers | Audio The Story Behind “Empire on Blood” | Audio Defining Modern Love | AudioAudio Two Dope Queens with Gayle King | Audio Erin Moriarty on 30 years of “48 Hours” and the show’s new podcast | Audio Sports Chiefs vs 49ers: CBS’ James Brown on what to expect from Super Bowl LIV | AudioFormer Lakers Athletic Trainer Remembers Kobe Bryant | AudioRemembering NBA Legend Kobe Bryant | AudioBreaking barriers with Ryan O’Callaghan | AudioNBA Star Kobe Bryant Wants to be Known as a Storyteller | AudioDick’s Sporting Goods CEO on Taking a Stand on Gun Control, Youth Sports | AudioSprinter Allyson Felix on Winning Gold 10 Months after C-Section | AudioBoxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya: Real Men Wear Pink | AudioWrestling with Identity: Mack’s Fight Off and On the Mat | Audio USTA CEO on pay equality, a decade of growth and last year’s U.S. Open women’s final | Audio CTM Exclusive: Tiger Woods on his comeback and fatherhood | Audio Notre Dame Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw on the Need for Women Role Models | Audio Join the Wolfpack: Abby Wambach’s New Book is a Rallying Cry for Women | Audio | Article Previewing the 83rd Masters Tournament | Audio 2019 March Madness Predictions | Audio U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Files Gender Discrimination Suit | Audio World Champion Cyclist Rachel McKinnon Advocates for Trans Athletes | Audio | Article Boston Bombing Survivor: We’re Not Defined by our Broken Pieces | Audio Serena Williams Teams Up With Dating App Bumble for Super Bowl Ad | Audio | Video NY Knicks’ Enes Kanter on his battle off the court against the Turkish President | Audio Ultrarunner Scott Jurek and His Wife, Jenny, On Racing Toward Dreams | Audio Football and Samoa, The Perfect Match | Audio Olympian Scott Hamilton explains why you have to fall in order to win | Audio Basketball legend Shaq and Ring CEO on their partnership and not being deterred rejection Audio Ray and Janay Rice speak out on why they stayed together and recent NFL assault incidents | Audio Hall of Fame CBS Sports Broadcaster Verne Lundquist’s Shares Highlights of his Half-Century Career | Audio Olympian Michael Phelps on mental health, fatherhood and defining himself | Audio Preview of the 100th PGA Championship | Audio Preview of the World Cup Final: Croatia vs France | Audio Previewing the 2018 FIFA World Cup | Audio Previewing the 82nd Masters Tournament | Audio Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy on coming out, being a role model, and his post-Olympics plans | Audio Derek Jeter on being a team owner, the future of baseball and fatherhood | Audio March Madness Predictions | Audio How former NFL player Ryan O’Callaghan’s “Note to Self” came together | Audio Surfer Laird Hamilton and director Rory Kennedy on their new documentary | Audio Travel Condé Nast Traveler’s Top 20 Places to Visit in 2020 | AudioA History of New York City, Told Through its Skyline | AudioWorld of Motion: The Future of Transportation | AudioWhy More People are Opting to Travel Solo | Audio Top Places to Visit in 2019 | Audio Foreign Correspondent Seth Doane on reporting from the Holy Land and his passion for Food | Audio Why are Millennials quitting their lucrative jobs to travel? | Audio Carnival Cruise President on handling crises at sea and cruising to Havana | Audio Traveling outside your comfort zone with Rick Steves | Audio Travel editor on the holiday travel season, the Caribbean and places to visit in 2018 | Audio Peter Greenberg on travel industry | Audio Southwest CEO Gary Kelly on being a disruptive force in the industry and the new tax bill | Audio Health & Wellness Matrescence: Transitioning into Motherhood | AudioA Neuroscientist’s Guide to Successful Aging | AudioKristin Chenoweth opens up about her chronic pain | AudioGretchen Rubin explains how being alone is different than being lonely | AudioStop The Stigma: Comedian Gary Gulman Shares Mental Health Journey in ‘The Great Depresh’ | AudioStop The Stigma: Why Mental Illness is a Family Issue | AudioStop The Stigma: Mental Health in the Black Community | AudioStop the Stigma: Treating Mental Health like Physical Health | AudioBoxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya: Real Men Wear Pink | AudioAddressing America’s Vaping Epidemic | AudioWhat Women Say on Each Side of the Abortion Debate | Audio Wildhood: What the Animal Kingdom Teaches us About Teenagers | Audio Medical Price Roulette: Exploring the Lack of Transparency in Health Care Costs | Audio Eye On Money: How to Approach Student Loan Debt | Audio Elderhood: Why Old Age Isn’t So Bad | Audio Why Single Americans are Optimistic About Love | Audio Good Vices: The Surprising Truth about What’s Good for You | Audio What We Need to Know About Domestic Violence | Audio ‘Just Buy the Coffee’ and Other Tips From NYT Smarter Living Editor Tim Herrera | Audio The Future Of CRISPR Gene Editing | Audio The Psychological Benefits Of Exercise | Audio How a Group of Nurses Used Compassion and Courage to Care for Early AIDS Patients | Audio The Trevor Projects Helps LGBTQ Youth in Crisis | Audio How Women Can Take Control of Their Financial Futures | Audio How Artificial Intelligence Can Make Healthcare More Personal | Audio How a National School Nurse Shortage Puts Kids at Risk | Audio The Do’s and Don’ts of Recycling | Audio The Simple Lifestyle Changes That Can Reverse Most Chronic Diseases | Audio Gretchen Rubin on bringing Inner Calm Through Outer Order | Audio Shedding Light on Cystic Fibrosis: Mother Publishes Daughter’s Memoir Posthumously | Audio | Article More and More Teenage Girls Are Experiencing Stress and Anxiety | Audio Tips for keeping your New Year’s Resolution | Audio What you need to know about your thyroid | Audio Improving your habits by starting small, says habits expert James Clear | Audio Brooks Running CEO on creating the perfect running shoe | Audio CDC Director on the opioid crisis, the flu and researching gun violence | Audio 23andMe CEO and co-founder on protecting customers’ data and privacy | Audio The Quest to Build a Heart | Audio Should You Track Your Kids? | Audio Trigger Warnings and Safe Spaces Harm, Not Help | Audio NCI Director on the need for more research on e-cigarettes | Audio Oscar Health CEO on using tech to change the health care industry | Audio Overcoming Fear | Audio Dopesick: The reality of America’s opioid crisis | Audio Alan Alda on his Parkinson’s diagnosis and new podcast focusing on communication | Audio Why is the U.S. the most dangerous place to give birth in the developed world? | Audio How to talk to your kids about healthy video game use | Audio The guilt, grief, and unexpected gifts of care giving | Audio Discussing vaping and e-cigs with your teen | Audio How genealogy websites could compromise your privacy | Audio Understanding Suicide and Working to Prevent It | Audio Dr. LaPook and Dr. Agus on what patients should know | Audio Building a life resume one experience at a time | Audio Permission to Have Feelings, the Power of Emotions | Audio Tackling life’s challenges with inner fortitude | Audio Facing Life After Cancer | Audio Why you should not seek a tan this summer | Audio Alzheimer’s: It’s impact, the science and it’s future | Audio Social psychologist Amy Cuddy on body-mind effects, the science behind it and critics | Audio Pay Attention: Putting your Phone Down | Audio Weird and morbid medical treatments | Audio Tips for changing and improving your professional life in 2018 | Audio Defining Modern Love | Audio The key to a long, successful marriage | Audio The science behind the flu with. Dr. David Agus | Audio Keys to eating healthier, losing weight and living better in 2018 | Audio Having the willpower to keep your New Year’s resolution | Audio When the holidays hurt, how to deal with suffering and find healing | Audio How to survive Thanksgiving with your family | Audio Understanding human behavior and social norms | Audio Understanding Open Enrollment for ACA’s Health Care Exchanges | Audio Dr. David Agus explains gene therapy and it’s potential | Audio Dr. David Agus on Breast Cancer | Audio The guilt, grief, and unexpected gifts of care giving | Audio Understanding Suicide and Working to Prevent It | Audio From Upstate N.Y. to War-Torn Sudan, a Doctor’s Journey | Audio When the holidays hurt, how to deal with suffering and find healing | Audio