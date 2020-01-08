listen-to-tame-impala’s-new-song-‘lost-in-yesterday’

After teasing their new song on Instagram last week, Tame Impala have now shared the fresh track titled ‘Lost In Yesterday’. Listen to it below.

‘Lost In Yesterday’ is another taste from their upcoming fourth album, ‘The Slow Rush’, which is due out on Valentine’s Day. The song is a follow-up to previously released singles ‘It Might Be Time‘, ‘Borderline‘ and ‘Posthumous Forgiveness‘.

Check out their new song here:

Tame Impala at Glastonbury 2019 (Pic: NME/Carolina Faruolo)

Yesterday, it was announced that Tame Impala will headline Bonnaroo Festival 2020, alongside Tool and Lizzo. The Manchester, Tennessee festival will take place in June. But before that, the Aussie psych-rockers will make their return to London in May to headline All Points East festival 2020, topping a lineup that includes the likes of Glass Animals, Caribou and Whitney.

Tame Impala also continued to tour throughout 2019 – including a triumphant headline set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage in June.

NME’s five-star verdict stated: “A worthy spectacle on the Other Stage then, and, should their new album hit just as hard as previous releases, it’s hard not to imagine them headlining the whole damn thing in the near future.”

Announcing their latest record last year following a number of delays, Kevin Parker said: “There are all sorts of excuses I could serve you but it basically all comes down to me hating the idea of giving you anything that isn’t the best my entire heart and soul and brain can give.

“But I’m so fucking relieved the day has finally come that I can give you a date, I guess you are too…”