Sonu Nigam is not just a well-acclaimed singer but is a true living legend. He started singing when he was a kid and has come a long way since then. His first stage performance was a Mohammad Rafi song Kya Hua Tera Wada.



The Modern Rafi of the industry has been not just singing in Hindi but has been a dominant singer in English, Bengali, Marathi, Gujarati, Tulu, Assamese, Nepali, and many more. It could be said he has sung almost in every Indian language. He is considered to be the highest-grossing singers of Bollywood.

Here are a few of Sonu Nigam’s duets that make him stand out from the crowd. Tell us which is your favorite.

Mere Humsafar, Refugee (2000) with Alka Yagnik, Main Agar Kahoon, Om Shanti Om (2007) with Shreya Ghoshal

Bole Chudiyan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) with Alka Yagnik

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004) with Udit Narayan and Sunidhi Chauhan,

Do Pal, Veer-Zaara (2004) with Lata Mangeshkar

Shukara Allah, Kurbaan (2009) with Shreya Ghoshal.

These are some of Sonu Nigam’s amazing duets that we will never forget.