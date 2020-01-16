Listen to Poliça’s reflective new ballad ‘Steady’

Poliça have shared another single from their upcoming new album ‘When We Stay Alive’ – listen to ‘Steady’ below.

The Minneapolis synth-pop outfit announced the follow-up to 2016’s ‘United Crushers’ back in October, with the record due to arrive later this month (January 24).

Read more: Poliça – ‘United Crushers’ review

Fans have already been offered a taste of the LP with its lead single ‘Driving‘ and ‘Forget Me Now‘, the latter of which dropped last month.

Now Poliça have released the delicate electronic ballad ‘Steady’, in which lead singer Channy Leaneagh reflects on the challenges she faces as a mother.

“It’s about looking around and realising you and your kiddos are all alone and feeling terrified about taking care of it all and raising good humans to boot,” she explains of the track.

“I see my own weaknesses looking back at me every day as a parent and I’ve also found my strengths. Building our own family and foundation.”

“Back in the day Momma held me steady / I don’t feel that steady / Back in the day momma held me steady / It’s hard to see how living could be easy,” sings Leaneagh.

Next month, Poliça will head out on the road across Europe and North America in support of ‘When We Stay Alive’. Shows for their UK leg will take place in Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow, London and Brighton.

You can see their upcoming UK dates below.

February



7 – Thekla, Bristol



8 – Gorilla, Manchester



10 – Saint Luke’s & The Winged Ox, Glasgow



11 – Village Underground, London



12 – Concorde 2, Brighton

‘When We Stay Alive’ was written and recorded after Leaneagh accidentally fell from a roof in 2018, leaving her immobile for a number of months.