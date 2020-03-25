listen-to-our-“don’t-sweat”-playlist-to-cure-your-quarantine-blues

Work From Home is a new vertical dedicated to life and culture in the strange and unprecedented situation of self-quarantine that many of us are dealing with right now. From what to watch to how to get a fit off and how to not think about anything, this is our guide to the great indoors. For updates on the spread of Covid-19 and how to keep yourself safe and informed, consult WHO and the CDC.

These are trying times for all of us. With most of the world stuck at home in self- or government-imposed quarantines amid the global Covid-19 pandemic, many of us are struggling to connect and have got way too much time on our hands. Highsnobiety Soundsystem is offering a simple cure: music.

Selected by Highsnobiety staff, “Don’t Sweat” is a playlist specially curated for our dedicated readers to sing, hum, and dance away those quarantine blues to. With an eclectic mix of everything from Sadé and Fela Kuti, to Kaash Paige, Thundercat and Santi, we hope this soundscape consoles you during your self-isolation.

Stay safe and tune in below.

