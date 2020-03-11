listen-to-every-episode-of-a-beautiful-podcast-to-fall-in-love

The home of TV Guide’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette podcast

The Bachelor is back for Season 24, starring Peter Weber, aka Pilot Pete, aka the Windmill Champ. Every week, TV Guide reviews and recommendations editor Liam Mathews and former The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise cast member Jacqueline Trumbull will overthink every moment of the latest episode in their recap on A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an unofficial Bachelor Nation show from TV Guide. This is your hub for every episode. New episodes will be posted here each week, as well as on your favorite podcast provider. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts/Spotify/Stitcher/Google Play/iHeartRadio/TuneIn Listen to each episode individually here: Ep. 29: The Bachelor Cast Includes a Frog-Hater, a Reddit-Lover, and a Peloton Wife LookalikeEp. 30: Hannah Ann and Victoria F. Are the Villainous Frontrunners of The Bachelor PremiereEp. 31: The Bachelor Had Champagne and Real Pain for KelseyEp. 32: The Real Reason Why The Bachelor Contestants Don’t Find #ChampagneGate as Funny as You DoEp. 33: The Bachelor Created a Type of Drama No One Has Ever Seen BeforeEp. 34: The Bachelor Has No One For Us to Root ForEp. 35: Is Peter a Demon From Twin Peaks That Feeds on Tears?Ep. 36: The Bachelor’s Next Bachelorette Options Are Looking Pretty BleakEp. 37: Reality Steve Shares the Secret Victoria F. Backstory You Didn’t See on The BachelorEp. 38: The Bachelor’s Kendall Long Talks Peter’s Fantasy Suite Dilemma and Her Split from JoeEp. 39: The Bachelor Should Cancel The Women Tell All Once and For AllEp. 40: The Bachelor Is All About Peter’s Mom Now, and We Love It and Hate ItHere’s every episode from Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette: Ep. 14: The Bachelorette Is Going to Be a Frat Party This Season Ep. 15: In This The Bachelorette Mansion, We Stan Connor J. Ep. 16: The Bachelorette Is Ruled by F-Boys Ep. 17: The Bachelorette Sent Cam Home Because He Wore a Hoodie With a Sport Coat Ep. 18: The Bachelorette Was Low-Key an Ad for Luke S.’s Tequila Brand Ep. 19: The Bachelorette Episode 5 Almost Kilt Us Ep. 20: Hannah Might Be the Best Bachelorette of All Time Ep. 21: Luke Is The Bachelorette’s Boneheaded Mistake Ep. 22: The Bachelorette Is Full of Bologna Ep. 23: The Bachelorette Dad Power Ranking Ep. 24: Hannah Finally Came to Jesus on The Bachelorette Ep. 25: The Bachelorette’s Luke Somehow Dug His Grave Even Deeper During the Men Tell All Ep. 26: Peter’s Mom Stole the Show During The Bachelorette Finale Part 1 Ep. 27: Don’t Clap for The Bachelorette, She’s Too SadHere’s the Bachelor in Paradise special: Ep. 28: All Hail Demi and Kristian, Queens of Bachelor in ParadiseFollow Jacqueline on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Liam on Twitter and Instagram.Here’s every episode from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor: Ep. 1: Listen to A Beautiful Podcast to Fall in Love, an Unofficial Bachelor Nation Show Ep. 2: The Bachelor Only Just Premiered, But We Already Have a Villain Ep. 3: The Bachelor’s Demi Knows Exactly What She’s Doing Ep. 4: Demi’s Sociopathic Edit Is the Highlight of The Bachelor So Far Ep. 5: The Bachelor Handled Caelynn’s Conversation About Sexual Assault With Surprising Sensitivity Ep. 6: The Bachelor Is Giving Us Déjà Vu All Over Again Ep. 7: We Want to Be Sydney from The Bachelor When We Grow Up Ep. 8: The Bachelor: Colton Is a Messy Bro Who Lives for Drama Ep. 9: Hannah G. Rapping on The Bachelor Is What You See Before You Get Bird Box’d Ep. 10: The Bachelor: We Were on the Fence About Colton, but We Got Over It Ep. 11: The Bachelor: The Women Tell All Left Us Unpacified Ep. 12: The Bachelor: Where Was This Hannah G. All Season? Ep. 13: The Bachelor’s Exceptional Finale Made the Whole Season Worth It The Bachelor airs Monday at 8/7c on ABC. It’s available to stream on Hulu.

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)