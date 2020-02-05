listen:-state-of-the-union-live-coverage

President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, on the eve of his likely acquittal of impeachment charges. The event begins at 9 p.m. ET. Following his address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is delivering the Democratic response. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar is then giving a Spanish language response. NPR is carrying live special coverage of the speeches. Listen at the audio link above. Follow our live fact check and analysis on NPR.org.

