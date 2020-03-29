Kishore Kumar’s songs are a perfect paradox of emotions and so they can relate to your mood anytime. You could be actually happy or just trying to avoid the sadness but when talking about Kishore da’s tracks, they are just perfect.

Kishore Kumar always had the upper hand in playing with emotions through his tracks. He always preferred to sing rather than acting because for him acting as someone trying to be who he is not but on the other hand when singing one could be realistic and pour one’s emotions and heart out.

Sad birds sing but happy birds dance while singing. And there could be a thing that you can’t let go of because it is making you sad, the reason being that’s what made you smile. Well here are a few amazing tracks by Kishore Kumar that you can relate to both when happy or sad because it has deep meaning engraved to it.

