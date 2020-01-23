list-of-countries-with-confirmed-cases-of-china-virus

Scientists have claimed that over 1,300 people might have been infected with the China virus in Hong Kong

Paris:

A SARS-like virus has claimed 17 lives since emerging on December 31 in a market in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Here is a list of countries that have so far confirmed cases of the so-called coronavirus.

“China”

As of Thursday, more than 570 people have been infected across China, most of them in Wuhan.

Hong Kong and British scientists have estimated that between 1,300 and 1,700 people in the city may have been infected.

The city of Macau, a gambling hub hugely popular with mainland tourists, has confirmed two cases. The first was a 52-year-old businesswoman from Wuhan who arrived in Macau by high-speed rail on Sunday, via the neighbouring city of Zhuhai.

“Hong Kong”

As of Thursday, two people have tested positive in Hong Kong. Both had visited Wuhan in recent days and are being treated on isolation wards in hospital.

“Japan”

On January 16, Japan’s health ministry confirmed its first case- a man who had visited Wuhan and was hospitalised on January 10, four days after his return to Japan.

“Singapore”

Singapore on Thursday confirmed its first case- a 66-year-old man from Wuhan who arrived in Singapore with his family on Monday.

“South Korea”

South Korea reported its first case on January 20- a 35-year-old woman who flew in from Wuhan.

“Taiwan”

On January 22, the self-ruled island of Taiwan, authorities confirmed a first case- a Taiwanese woman in her fifties, living in Wuhan, who returned to the island on Monday with symptoms including fever, coughing and a sore throat.

“Thailand”

Thailand has detected two cases- a 74-year-old Chinese woman, who is being treated at hospital after presenting with symptoms at Thailand’s biggest airport Suvarnabhumi on January 13.

On January 8, a Chinese traveller was diagnosed with mild pneumonia that was later confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus.

“United States”

On January 21, the United States announced its first case- a man in his 30s living near Seattle. Officials say he is in a good condition and approached authorities himself after reading about the virus in news reports.

“Vietnam”

Two cases have been confirmed so far in Vietnam- a Chinese man living in Ho Chi Minh City, who was infected by his father who travelled to Vietnam on January 13 from the Chinese city of Wuhan.

