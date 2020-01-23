lisa-smyth:-swift-and-decisive-action-needed-to-stop-decline-of-general-practice







The news that Ravenbank Surgery is to close its doors in just over three months and the potential collapse of Antrim Road Medical Centre will be a blow to the new health minister.

While Robin Swann is riding high after securing a deal and bringing an end to crippling strike action by thousands of NHS workers, he is now facing a fresh workforce crisis.

Of course, GP shortages and resulting practice closures are nothing new. However, until now they have largely been happening in rural areas where it is traditionally more difficult to attract doctors to work.

The fact that it is becoming an issue in Belfast is alarming and has the potential to be catastrophic on services throughout the city.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) advertised the contract for Ravenbank Surgery before Christmas.

Clearly this was unsuccessful.

Similarly, the partners at Antrim Road Medical Centre have spent more than three years trying to replace a colleague.