lisa-nandy-becomes-second-labour-candidate-to-make-final-ballot-paper

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web

browser that

supports HTML5

video

Labour leader candidate Lisa Nandy has made it onto the final ballot paper.

The Wigan MP was backed today by the Chinese For Labour group after already being nominated by GMB and NUM trade unions.

Nandy, whose father is Indian, said: ‘As someone of mixed heritage, I’m incredibly proud that it is Chinese For Labour who have secured my place on the ballot paper.

‘They do incredibly important work to ensure we are a representative and inclusive party that can truly speak for modern Britain.’

She added that she was ‘looking forward to getting out into the country’ and laying out her ‘vision for reuniting the party, rebuilding trust and returning Labour to power’.

Under the leadership rules, candidates need to be endorsed by at least three affiliates or unions, making up at least 5% of affiliated members.

In practice, the threshold means candidates need to get support from at least one of the major unions to make it through to the end stage.

Nandy joins Sir Keir Starmer on the ballot paper after he received backing from unions Unison and Usdaw, and affiliate group the Socialist Environment and Resources Association (Sera).

Number of coronavirus deaths almost doubles in one day

Earlier today she discussed her plans to raise taxes in order to reverse welfare cuts made under Tory government.

Speaking at the Centrepoint charity in London, she stated that ‘tax is not an evil’ and declared her intentions to create a ‘genuinely empowering’ social security system.

Nandy said: ‘We won the battle, but lost the war. To win the argument, tax must first be based on principles of fairness.

‘Every time a company avoids corporation tax, or we allow a cut to the well-off at the expense of those in greater need, we chip away at the system and people’s trust in it.

‘The case for change starts now. This has been a shattering defeat for Labour but it is a reminder that defending the status quo has never paved our route to power.

‘We will not wait for permission to make change in 2024.’

Nandy is still considered to be an outsider in the running to take over from Jeremy Corbyn, with only 7% of Labour members putting her as first-preference in a YouGov poll.

The true story of the Indian Army in WW1 and why Laurence Fox is wrong

The survey found Starmer scored 46% of the vote, while Rebecca Long-Bailey gained 32%.

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips gained 11% in the poll, but has since dropped out of the leadership race, and is now throwing her weight behind both Nandy and Keir.

She said today: ‘I think both Lisa and Keir can unite the party and begin the process of winning back trust with the country.

‘I’ll be voting for Lisa and Keir, as I think that they can do that. Lisa will be my number one preference.’