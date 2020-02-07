lisa-kudrow-welcomes-friends-co-star-matthew-perry-to-instagram-with-throwback-snap

Matthew Perry has finally joined the rest of the Friends gang on Instagram.

His account was revealed by Lisa Kudrow, who shared a vintage picture of herself and Perry, tagging him in it.

“Finally!!! Yay!! Can’t believe my eyes MY EYES,” she wrote. “Welcome to Instagram @mattyperry4 #friendsforlife.”

The 50-year-old is yet to share any of his own photos but that hasn’t stopped him amassing over 1.7million followers in less than 24 hours.

He still has some way to go before matching Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram skills though.

His co-star joined the app last October and her account soon set the record for being the first to reach 1 million followers.

Friends: TV Show – In pictures

In the months since, Aniston has given fans a glimpse into her life, revealing what it really takes to look effortlessly glamorous on the red carpet and sharing (partial) Friends reunion selfies.

The cast are rumoured to be getting back together for an “unscripted reunion special” in the coming months, having reportedly agreed a deal with HBO Max.

According to Deadline, each of the seven main cast members will be paid almost £3million for the one-off episode, which will also involve the show’s original creators, Marta Kauffman and David Crane.