lisa-faulkner-stuns-in-a-tiny-black-bikini-on-her-honeymoon-with-tv-chef-husband-john-torode

Actress and presenter Lisa Faulkner has stunned her social media followers with a snap of herself in a tiny black bikini.

The star, 47, is currently enjoying a honeymoon in the sun with her new husband, TV chef and Masterchef host John Torode.

On Thursday (23.01.20) morning, Lisa wowed her fans and famous pals with a pic showing off her toned physique while sipping from a coconut.

She wrote in the caption: “Nothing like fresh coconut water!”

In the comments, one fan wrote: “Looking gorgeous. Xx.”

Another said: “You look amazing . Happy Honeymoon. You look very happy, lucky have John.”

Someone else wondered: “How do you stay so skinny, with all that delicious cooking you do? What’s the trick?”

And Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden commented on the snap with a fire emoji, while presenter Kate Thornton posted a red heart emoji and wrote, “Fit as…”

After torrential rain for the last few days the sun has come out.

It seems Lisa and John haven’t had the weather to match their otherwise perfect January getaway, as the star revealed then had been pelted with “torrential” downpours before the sun came out.

“After torrential rain for the last few days the sun has come out,” she continued in the caption, adding: “Happy Thursday.”

With another photo Lisa posted to her Instagram earlier this week showing the pair smiling happily in their sunnies, a beach and tropical trees in the background, Lisa revealed how she initially hesitated to share it online.

She explained the in the caption: “I nearly didn’t put this pic up as I know how [poo] it can be seeing people on holiday, especially in January.

“But it’s my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can’t appreciate the highs, and also that in the pic I’m smiling though I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard.”

In another picture from their dream honeymoon posted at the weekend, Lisa simply held up her hair as she gazed into the camera, writing in the caption: “Happy Sunday.”

Lisa and John tied the knot in October at country house Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire.

Posting on Instagram shortly after, Lisa told fans it had been the happiest day of her life, adding: “I married the man of my dreams, @johntorodecooks, and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love.”

