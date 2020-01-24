lisa-faulkner-melts-fans’-hearts-as-she-gets-emotional-about-idyllic-honeymoon-coming-to-an-end

Loved-up Lisa Faulkner paid a gushing tribute to husband John Torode as their glorious honeymoon in Mauritius came to end.

The EastEnders star, 47, and celebrity chef, 54, have been posting plenty of pictures on their social media showing them making the very most of their holiday in the sun during their stay on the Indian Ocean island.

But even though they’ve been living it up in the lap of luxury, it is clear the telly faves are most grateful about having one another in their lives.

Having thanked the proprietors and staff of the resort they were staying at, Lisa admitted she didn’t want to leave.

However, the former Dangerfield and Spooks star saved her most effusive remarks for her man, who she got hitched to last October.

“We have spent the whole time just us together laughing and chatting and kissing, enjoying each other’s company in the sunshine and the rain,” she shared with her Insta followers.

“I love you @johntorodecooks thank you for a wonderful honeymoon.”

Aussie John also name-checked his “girl” on social media as he described their time at the idyllic destination as a “truly wonderful honeymoon”, adding the hashtag ‘#boughtandpaidfor’.

Followers were in absolute bits at the sweet messages, with scores of crying emojis, heart emojis and sweet nothings flooding the comments sections of their posts.

And among those expressing just how touched they are by the couple’s heartwarming words were Lisa’s former soap colleagues Luisa Bradshaw-White and Tamzin Outhwaite.

“Ahh! Love u guys. Now come home please,” wrote Luisa.

Tamzin added: “You both look radiant… how wonderful.”

Other commenters noted how Lisa and John looked like they had “dreamy fun”.

“So happy for you both,” enthused another mushy person, sprinkling their message with emojis.

“So sweet! Relationship goals,” added someone else.

And yet another emotional follower recalled: “Loved your pics. We went there for our anniversary, the place is beautiful isn’t it!”

