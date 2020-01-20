lisa-faulkner-celebrates-honeymoon-with-john-torode-by-sharing-beach-selfie-with-fans

Despite getting hitched to TV chef John Torode last year, only now are the couple enjoying their honeymoon.

And Lisa, 47, has posted a loved-up snap from their tropical bolthole.

Pictured smiling into the camera on a lush-looking tropical beach, Lisa and husband John, 54, – who had conspicuously slathered himself in sunblock – captioned the image: “I nearly didn’t put this pic up as I know how [annoying] it can be seeing people on holiday especially in January.

“But it’s my honeymoon and I want to celebrate my husband @johntorodecooks and the fact that without the lows we can’t appreciate the highs.

And also that in the pic I’m smiling though I have just done my back in falling off a wakeboard.

She followed the message with a cry-laughter emoji.

It wasn’t long before many of Lisa’s 216,000 fans responded to the snap.

Celeb pal Tamzin Outhwaite said: “Looks amazing.. enjoy my darling.”

Another wrote: “You two are too cute.”

“Always celebrate the highs – People will always have an opinion no matter what and that’s fine enjoy ur hols,” a third follower said.

Finally, another follower commented: “Hope you’re having a great honeymoon. Such a lovely couple.”

The couple tied the knot in Northamptonshire last October.

Lisa shared a stunning snap from their big day, alongside the caption, “The happiest day of my life!!!”

